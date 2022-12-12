Help Me With My Hoarding Problem: Pusheen Subscription Boxes

As some of you may know, I have a bit of a hoarding problem. I’m slightly addicted to online shopping, regular shopping, and subscription boxes, and don’t have room for everything I buy. So a lot of stuff I acquire just sits around in the boxes it came in, never to be opened, as evidenced here:

I’m trying to work on my hoarding problem so I finally went through all the subscription boxes I’ve gotten over the past two years! There’s more behind these ones. In total it was like 13 boxes. Now I have a bunch of cool stuff I can actually use cuz I took it out of the box! :) pic.twitter.com/h3VoSAJble — Athena Scalzi ⭐️ (@AScalzi98) August 19, 2021

I had these unopened boxes sitting around for literally months. Not just one or two months, but like SEVERAL. Do you see how many boxes are in that photo? There’s boxes inside all the other boxes!

I’m like a dragon, sitting on my hoard of random stuff in boxes. Shiny, new, unopened, expensive things. I’m not sure why I have this problem, but I do!

Anyways, earlier this year I subscribed to the Pusheen Box. It’s a quarterly box that sends seasonal themed Pusheen merchandise! Most of which is exclusive to the subscription box. I have loved Pusheen ever since she came into existence, so I knew I wanted to get at least one of the boxes. But that’s the thing with subscription boxes, they just keep coming! Before I knew it, I had an entire year’s worth of Pusheen boxes. And I had yet to open one.

So, I figured the only way that I could bring myself to open them all, was if I had an audience to do it for. You are now helping me in dealing with my strange issues, so sit back and enjoy looking at all that the Pusheen boxes have to offer!

Here are all four of the boxes together:

For some reason, the Spring one is larger than the other three. It’s also the one we’re starting with, because it was the first one I got!

So here is the Spring 2022 Pusheen Box:

The theme of this box was gardening.

While I myself am not much of a gardener, as I hate getting my hands dirty, I will admit that these adorable gardening gloves, trowel, and gardening apron honestly make me want to give it a shot.

The watering can, while adorable, is certainly impractical with how small it is. The mini planter is nice, but again I don’t grow plants because nothing survives me, so the sign to write a plant’s name in Expo marker on is also fairly useless to me as well, but still cute.

Behold, the world’s most wrinkly t-shirt! I would wager it has something to do with how long it was left in the box, so that’s probably partially my fault. I will say the t-shirt is probably the thing I will actually use the most out of this entire box, though the hat is not without its merits.

And finally, this totes adorbs figurine of Pusheen watering her vegetable garden.

Time for the summer box!

For this one, the theme seemed to be sort of like snacks/baked goods/picnic-y, with some cafe-core thrown in. So, totally my style.

Starting strong with this super cute color-blocked t-shirt with the pun “catpusheeno” on it. This will definitely be a new fav t-shirt to wear.

And here’s some of that picnic-y stuff I mentioned! A super cute picnic blanket and a picnic tote that I adore the print of (it says it’s insulated but it’s very thin and I would not trust it to keep things cold). I folded the picnic blanket in a way that it would fit on the table and in the shot, as well as so you could see the Pusheen part of it, but it is fairly sizeable. Not huge, but definitely enough for you and a friend to sit comfortably on.

And to go in your picnic tote, a bottle opener, a reusable ice pack, and a collapsible silicone food container! I don’t have much use for an ice pack or a bottle opener, but they’re both still adorable!

Okay, I think I might like the gardening figurine better, but you gotta love the “meowchiato” pun.

I had to hold this plush because it wouldn’t stand on its own. Also, the whiskers are for sure permanently flattened.

So, yeah, I much preferred the theme of the summer one! Moving on to Fall:

(Also, the quality of lighting in the photos is about to drop for the next two boxes because I was racing against the sun when I was taking all these. So I had to switch from natural light to my kitchen light which is not ideal.)

What I expected from the fall box and what I got were very different things. I was expecting an autumnal theme, with red and orange leaves, and pumpkins, but if it isn’t clear from the box design, it was all spooky Halloween themed stuff.

I wasn’t sure what this was until I read the tag. It’s a “vampire cape”, with a hood that has vampire Pusheen on it. It’s basically a blanket you can drape around yourself.

This was called a “treat tote”, but more likely it’ll just be a reusable grocery bag. I suppose the groceries could be treats, depending on what I buy.

This sticker sheet, bullet journal, and bookmark are more my speed, I think. Though I never really handwrite anything.

This trinket tray, while conceptually cute, is too small to really hold anything, and the hard plastic feels sort of cheap. It is the only product that I’ve been disappointed by so far and I would not buy this one if I saw it in a store.

I was a bit confused by this figurine because on the side of the box, she is shown eating the donut with no angry eyebrows.

Alternatively, on the top of the box, she is shown with the eyebrows, but not eating the donut.

Either way, yet another excellent pun with that “vampurr”.

Unlike the trinket tray, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this goblet. It’s a thick glass that feels pretty heavy with a solid base. I also enjoy the color.

Finally, the Winter box!

Again, I was expecting something festive, like snowflakes, pine trees, or hot chocolate, but it was actually gaming themed.

This zip-up hoodie looks kind of grey in the photo but it’s actually pastel blue.

This design is on the back of the hoodie. I always find it unfortunate when such cute designs are on the back of my clothes because my hair covers it.

Up next was this velcro device-sleeve. This thing would definitely not fit a laptop, but you could fit an iPad or a Switch. Not sure how protective it is, but it’s a cute design.

Okay I actually love this mousepad because I am chronic button masher in every game I play, especially Smash. Also I like pink.

This wrist rest was a little meh, as its not very plump like the gel filled ones are. I don’t think it would actually be all that comfortable to use this one, and it’s kind of on the small side.

I was happy to see at least one winter-y item in the box! A beanie! Everyone likes beanies!

And an ornament! Sadly, my tree is totally full of ornaments already, so I have nowhere to put this.

They put Stormy in the figurine this time!

I was curious if the controllers were just flat plastic, or if the controllers had buttons.

I was surprised to see they actually had a D-pad and little buttons!

Finally, there was also a cable bite in the box:

Okay, whew! That was a lot to get through. A whole year of Pusheen merch!

Thank you all for going on this journey with me! I am glad I finally opened everything, but now I don’t know what to do with what’s inside. I will probably put it all in a tote and put it in my storage locker and forget it exists.

Which box was your favorite? Which item would you most like to have? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS