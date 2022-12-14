Deadline Update

It’s fine. Everything’s fine. Wheeeeeeeeeee!

— JS

  2. [squinty eyes]
    Fine as in the book is wonderful and you’ve turned it in? Or fine as in you’ve hyper-caffeinated yourself to carry on, and the publisher will forgive you in any case?

  3. The lack of flames in that photo is encouraging!

    [[Leslie Neilsen voice]] Good luck, we’re all counting on you.

  4. Well…I’m not seeing the spinning circle of death on the computer screen behind you…so I’m assuming you’ll meet your deadline…maybe?

  5. Can’t quite read the screen but from the evenness of the pattern guessing you tossed up a few pages of All Work And No Play Make Scalzi A Dull Boy for the drama. Good job! But also we are definitely all pulling for you. (Was this the wrong day to stop sniffing glue?)

  7. Jess beat me to it, I was going with a similar guess. Except that I think you wrote “Must. Get. Work. Done. Before. DEADLINE!” and then pasted it a million times 🙂. Either way, keep it up!

  9. The text behind you looks very regular, almost like somebody typing “All work and no play makes John a dull boy” over and over.

  12. As managing editor for a monthly magazine and weekly newspaper, and as the lead editor for a number of books in the past, I know that look. I especially see that look in the mirror when I have writing assignments due while moving content through the editing, designing and reviewing stages of production every week.

  13. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

    Yes, I can write as well as anyone. Maybe even better.

  15. Hmm, I thought I’d jump in here and cleverly mention the “All work and no play…” thing from The Shining. Sigh.

