Get Locus Magazine Over Its Fundraising Goal Today and I Will Write a Christmas Story

Posted on December 15, 2022

John Scalzi

Locus Magazine, the trade magazine of the science fiction/fantasy/horror publishing field, is having a fundraiser to help it continue its work. I’m a fan and a supporter of the magazine — I subscribe to it, and I also donated $1k to this very fundraiser — and with less than a day left in the fundraiser, it’s got about $1,300 to go to hit its stated $75k goal. So to help push it over the line, I’ll make you a deal:

Get the Locus fundraiser to $75,000, and I will write a Christmas-themed short story, which I will post here on Whatever or by Christmas Eve (which, uuuhhh, gives me time to finish the novel I’m currently wrapping up).

But wait, there’s more!

Get the Locus fundraiser to $85,000, and I will do an audio version of the story. Complete with silly voices! Err, if the story involves silly voices. Which, you know, it might.

The fundraiser has until midnight (Pacific time) tonight. I think we can manage this, don’t you?

(Here’s the link to the fundraiser again.)

— JS

