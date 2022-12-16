Yeah, Okay, You Got Me, Greta Gerwig

Posted on December 16, 2022

Now I’m definitely curious about it.

— JS

  2. it’s the perfect quick teaser trailer – see something exciting but tells us almost nothing about the movie, leaving us to want more.

  5. You know, John, that swimsuit on that long lean body, plus the blond ponytail with the curled bangs and sunglasses is the spitting image of the classic Barbie Doll form the early 60’s… And frankly, not a good look on humans… just sayin’

  7. “Hey Barbie, want to go back to the Dreamhouse?”

    “I’m sorry Ken, I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

  9. Amusing. But not factual. Fashion dolls have been around since the 18th century. French bisque fashion dolls were very popular in the mid-to-late 19th century.

    The earliest fashion dolls, granted, were not made as playthings for children. But the 19th century ones were very popular toys.

  14. Holy shit! Margot Robbie is Barbie!!

    Holy holy shit! Ryan Reynolds is KEN?!?!?

    Holy holy boly shit! The plot summary says:

    “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

    This could be so fricken awesome!

  17. Ouch. That is one spectacular trailer–and if this is a movie for adults (basically) it could be seriously nasty and great. But as I watched it, I kept getting flashbacks to Marge Piercy’s “Barbie Doll,” which . . . yeah. Isn’t really fair, but I couldn’t help it. Anyone else here think of that poem? Here it is, for the recording:
    https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/barbie-doll/

