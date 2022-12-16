Yeah, Okay, You Got Me, Greta Gerwig
Posted on December 16, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
Now I’m definitely curious about it.
— JS
Posted on December 16, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
Now I’m definitely curious about it.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Me too. Heaven help me, me too.
it’s the perfect quick teaser trailer – see something exciting but tells us almost nothing about the movie, leaving us to want more.
Um.
Yeah. Me too.
You know, John, that swimsuit on that long lean body, plus the blond ponytail with the curled bangs and sunglasses is the spitting image of the classic Barbie Doll form the early 60’s… And frankly, not a good look on humans… just sayin’
My god. It’s full of stars.
“Hey Barbie, want to go back to the Dreamhouse?”
“I’m sorry Ken, I’m afraid I can’t do that.”
I’m afraid I can’t do that, Ken.
Chlling.
Amusing. But not factual. Fashion dolls have been around since the 18th century. French bisque fashion dolls were very popular in the mid-to-late 19th century.
The earliest fashion dolls, granted, were not made as playthings for children. But the 19th century ones were very popular toys.
Fun trailer, until it got to the pop crap. But then I’ve never been into dolls or Barbie. I played with plastic horses.
Being a Warner Brothers movie, I think it’s still possible this movie will never be released.
Gotta hand it to them, that’s a great trailer.
I’d like to thank the academy.
Holy shit! Margot Robbie is Barbie!!
Holy holy shit! Ryan Reynolds is KEN?!?!?
Holy holy boly shit! The plot summary says:
“After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”
This could be so fricken awesome!
I love Margot Robbie, she is pretty and has a wicked sense of humor.
@Squeee That would be Ryan Gosling…
Ouch. That is one spectacular trailer–and if this is a movie for adults (basically) it could be seriously nasty and great. But as I watched it, I kept getting flashbacks to Marge Piercy’s “Barbie Doll,” which . . . yeah. Isn’t really fair, but I couldn’t help it. Anyone else here think of that poem? Here it is, for the recording:
https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/barbie-doll/
Gosling. Yes.
Blade Runner and Harlequin!