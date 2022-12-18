Hey, Guess Who Just Finished a Novel?
Posted on December 18, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
SPOILER:
It’s me, hi, I finished a novel, it’s me.
Starter Villain, available to you from Tor Books, probably next August.
I’ll write a long piece about being finished later. For now, uhhhh, I might take a nap.
— JS
Awesome news!
Congratulations!
Looking forward to reading it.
Congratulations! Now you can relax over the holidays. Looking forward to reading it.
Hooray! I read a decent amount of superhero spec fic so I’m terrifically curious to read what appears to be your take on that particular sub genre.
Wishing a Happy Holidays to you and yours.
Woohoo! That last few weeks before the Tuesday (why Tuesday?) publication of a new Scalzi novel is always a period of delightful anticipation.
checks Amazon, comes back here to complain, then remembers that publishing takes time
Congratulations! I envy your writing skill. Also, I’m looking forward to reading it.
Good jobe mate! Can’t wait to read it.
We never doubted you. Well, ok, maybe a little. But we had faith that Patrick knew how to motivate you to finish in a timely manner. Rack, screws, fire, whips, all the behavior modification classics.
Well done and congratulations!
What? No foreplay? Right to the dénouement?
Few things feel better than finishing a manuscript. 1/3 done, now though. But you know that.
Congratulations. Sleep is good.
Congratulations! That must feel awfully good, since now you can put it out of your mind entirely and just focus on having fun with your family during the holidays. What a terrific gift to give yourself!
Good on you, John. Every one of your books has been worth the wait, but it’s still tough. We’ll be counting down the days.
Get some rest, you earned it.
Congrats. Looking forward to some new reading this summer.
And a lovely (and maybe appropriate?) “Anti-hero” reference, too.
This is wonderful news, indeed!
Wooohooo! Congratulations. Get some rest, eat a burrito.
Looking forward to it. A new Scalzi release is a “clear my calendar for the day” type event!
Congratulations! You may have a cookie. They are white chocolate fruit* cookies, and they are delicious.
*They were meant to be white chocolate cranberry cookies, but we didn’t have enough dried cranberries, so they also have raisins, blueberries, and tart cherries.
Congratulations! Looking forward to it.
Glad to hear the great news, you finished your homework. Feel free to go watch TV or relax in how you best choose.
Come August, I have a new book to read.
Congratulations! Do you get to nap the rest of the year?
Congratulations! What a nice holiday present for you and your family. Happy holidays.
Darn it, I guessed wrong. I was a Scalzi book is not a bad consolation prize.