Hey, Guess Who Just Finished a Novel?

Posted on December 18, 2022    Posted by      22 Comments

SPOILER:

It’s me, hi, I finished a novel, it’s me.

Starter Villain, available to you from Tor Books, probably next August.

I’ll write a long piece about being finished later. For now, uhhhh, I might take a nap.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

22 Comments on “Hey, Guess Who Just Finished a Novel?”

  3. Hooray! I read a decent amount of superhero spec fic so I’m terrifically curious to read what appears to be your take on that particular sub genre.

    Wishing a Happy Holidays to you and yours.

  4. Woohoo! That last few weeks before the Tuesday (why Tuesday?) publication of a new Scalzi novel is always a period of delightful anticipation.

  5. checks Amazon, comes back here to complain, then remembers that publishing takes time

    Congratulations! I envy your writing skill. Also, I’m looking forward to reading it.

  7. We never doubted you. Well, ok, maybe a little. But we had faith that Patrick knew how to motivate you to finish in a timely manner. Rack, screws, fire, whips, all the behavior modification classics.

  12. Congratulations! That must feel awfully good, since now you can put it out of your mind entirely and just focus on having fun with your family during the holidays. What a terrific gift to give yourself!

  13. Good on you, John. Every one of your books has been worth the wait, but it’s still tough. We’ll be counting down the days.
    Get some rest, you earned it.

  14. Congrats. Looking forward to some new reading this summer.

    And a lovely (and maybe appropriate?) “Anti-hero” reference, too.

  16. Wooohooo! Congratulations. Get some rest, eat a burrito.

    Looking forward to it. A new Scalzi release is a “clear my calendar for the day” type event!

  17. Congratulations! You may have a cookie. They are white chocolate fruit* cookies, and they are delicious.

    *They were meant to be white chocolate cranberry cookies, but we didn’t have enough dried cranberries, so they also have raisins, blueberries, and tart cherries.

  19. Glad to hear the great news, you finished your homework. Feel free to go watch TV or relax in how you best choose.

    Come August, I have a new book to read.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
December 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: