New Release Date For Starter Villain: September 19, 2023
Posted on December 19, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
Why the change? Because we can get into more trouble that way. Put it on your calendars, folks.
— JS
How much of a change is this? What was it before?
August 22. So about a month.
I’m gonna ask the question on everybody’s minds
Why does it take 9-10 months from the author finishing a book, to it going public?
I mean, yeah, an editor needs to edit it. The cover needs to be commissioned. The printing press needs to order paper and ink.
Seems the cover could be arranged a few months ahead, whilst (ha! a word only an author would use!) the editing and ordering of paper and ink would happen at the same time.
Naive me would think 2-3 months, and have to wonder Why Not?
You have me curious, just what exactly IS a ‘Starter Villian’.
I know, I know – wait for the book.
Or speculate.
Is it a Student Studying PolySci?
A Burgeoning Billionaire?
Or (even better!) a Kaiju in a Threep?
Arrrrrgh!!!
jim: Why does it take 9-10 months from the author finishing a book, to it going public?
You’ll probably get more industry-specific and detailed responses from other people, but off the top of my head: one reason is that publishers, like other businesses, have schedules. They don’t release a book just because it’s written; they release it when the believe it will sell best and when it fills the most appropriate slot on their publishing schedule. It might be possible to have Starter Villain ready for publication in, oh, May (though I’m not sure about that “possible”–physically producing a book requires a LOT of co-ordination), but maybe TOR’s May schedule is already full. Maybe the printers won’t be able to print it or bind it until August, because of other books in the pipeline–all sorts of possible reasons for selecting a pub date for any individual book, and not all of them are related to the author’s completion date.
By my observation of the industry, nine months from completion to books-on-store-shelves is actually pretty fast, for everyone except self-publishers–and even for some of them.
Jim… Time to get the word out, so people might hear about it through multiple sources, and not just by chance through somewhere.
Time for pre-orders, so they have a bare minimum of knowing how many to print, plus gauge additional copies to print based on those pre-orders.
Requires also time to actually print and bind the books, and make sure they stay bound. Time to ship the books to their various destinations, which nowadays takes even longer to get there.
John, are we able to pre-order this now?
That cat…. kinda worries me.
Might be that they can do a more full book tour in September instead of August (plus not conflict with WorldCon in China if John ends up going since KPS might just be on the best novel ballot). I’m sure John will enlighten more as things progress.
Well, crap, I may not live that long. Gonna have to cut back on the bacon-double-cheese-burgers. Crap.
Pass the granola.