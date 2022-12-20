Get Phonky With It

About six months ago, my friend introduced me to a new genre of music called Phonk, and ever since then I’ve been totally obsessed. Today, I want to share some Phonk with you, since it’s my new favorite genre and I think everyone should give it a try.

EDM and techno have been my favorite genres for the last decade, and Phonk definitely fits into the EDM genre, it’s just more of a specific subgroup. It’s like, darker than regular EDM. It sounds like it has a sinister vibe, like you’re at a rave but the rave is actually a demon worshipping cult.

I’m going to give you a couple of my favorite Phonk songs to listen to, and then y’all tell me your thoughts in the comments, okay? Cool.

First up is Rave by Dxrk ダーク, a super popular song on Tik Tok, and the perfect first song for you to see what I’m getting at with the whole demon rave vibe:

This next one, Neon Blade by Moon Deity, has such a sick drop after about a minute and a half. It’s absolutely nasty.

Going back to Dxrk ダーク because he’s the baddest of the bad, Bones is another excellent choice:

Have you stood up and started dancing yet?! I know I have. Okay, one more for all you crazy ravers out there. This is much more on the vibey side than the spooky side. And this will absolutely blow out the speakers in your car if you’re not careful, it is nasty. Twin Dragons by KSLV Noh and Hugomasked:

Alright, so these weren’t in order of my favorite-ness, and I have a lot more faves than just these ones, but this is definitely a good start for all y’all that are new to phonkiness.

So, which was your favorite? Do you want more recommendations of similar songs? Do you absolutely hate it? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS