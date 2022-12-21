This Has Been Earworming Me All Day So Now I’m Giving It You
Posted on December 21, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Don’t worry, for once, the earworm is not painful. Enjoy.
— JS
Lovey. Saw her years ago in Estes Park, with Lucinda Williams and John Gorka.
I love the song and she does such a lovely version. Brought me to tears. Thank you for the sweet earworm. Best of the holidays to you and yours.