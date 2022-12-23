24

I’ve told this story before, but it’s worth telling again: When Athena was very small, she didn’t know what day was her birthday, and the way she found out was by us bursting into her bedroom in the morning with a cake and singing “Happy Birthday” to her. Well, she knows when her birthday is now; nevertheless we carry on the tradition of the morning cake and candles. I’m pretty sure she enjoys it.

I’ve also said this before, but again, it bears repeating: I really like my kid and I’m glad I get to know her. She is genuinely one of my favorite people in the world. I don’t suspect this comes as a surprise to any of you by this point.

Happy birthday, Athena. I love you.

— JS

15 Comments on “24”

  2. Happy Birthday Athena!
    I can tell that your parents love you very much.

    It can be awkward having a birthday this close to Christmas, do you get both birthday and then Christmas presents? My grandson, Daniel, has exactly the same problem.

    Best wishes and Happy Birthday,

    Dave

  4. Happy Birthday Athena. In this world that can shovel on stress to us all, it’s great that you have a family that loves you so much. Enjoy today, but keep the celebration going on through the weekend. You deserve it.

  15. It is indeed one of the universe’s greatest gifts to genuinely like, as well as love, one’s offspring. I hope the feelings are reciprocal.

    Happy Birthday, Athena! from a random stranger on the internet….may you have many more.

