24

I’ve told this story before, but it’s worth telling again: When Athena was very small, she didn’t know what day was her birthday, and the way she found out was by us bursting into her bedroom in the morning with a cake and singing “Happy Birthday” to her. Well, she knows when her birthday is now; nevertheless we carry on the tradition of the morning cake and candles. I’m pretty sure she enjoys it.

I’ve also said this before, but again, it bears repeating: I really like my kid and I’m glad I get to know her. She is genuinely one of my favorite people in the world. I don’t suspect this comes as a surprise to any of you by this point.

Happy birthday, Athena. I love you.

— JS