24
Posted on December 23, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
I’ve told this story before, but it’s worth telling again: When Athena was very small, she didn’t know what day was her birthday, and the way she found out was by us bursting into her bedroom in the morning with a cake and singing “Happy Birthday” to her. Well, she knows when her birthday is now; nevertheless we carry on the tradition of the morning cake and candles. I’m pretty sure she enjoys it.
I’ve also said this before, but again, it bears repeating: I really like my kid and I’m glad I get to know her. She is genuinely one of my favorite people in the world. I don’t suspect this comes as a surprise to any of you by this point.
Happy birthday, Athena. I love you.
A most happy birthday wishes to Athena
It is indeed one of the universe’s greatest gifts to genuinely like, as well as love, one’s offspring. I hope the feelings are reciprocal.
