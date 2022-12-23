New Books and ARCs, 12/23/22
Posted on December 23, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Here it is, the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2022 — and a pretty good one to usher the year out on. What here would like to take with you into 2023?
— JS
Eye of Argon, of course. Everything else pales beside it.
Lost in the moment and found sounds interesting as does If you shoot the breeze. Because I’m wondering if it is as it says, if you physically shoot the breeze. What are the physics of this IF you could actually do this and what are the repercussions. Now I’m going to have to see if that is what the book is about.
Alexandra Petri is funny.
What Pamela said. For those who don’t get her columns, Petri is a hoot.
Wouldn’t mind my copy of Lost in the Moment and Found showing up a few weeks early. Alas, I don’t think B&N will oblige.
I suspect a continuation of Eye of Argon will either be hilarious or fall flat trying to match the original’s energy. I’m kinda curious though.
C.S.E. Cooney’s book Saint Death’s Daughter was great so I’m looking forward to this one too.
Cooney’s The Twice-Drowned Saint, natch.
Harry Connolly’s always a good read! I’ve also enjoyed all of the Wayward Children novellas from Seanan McGuire, so that’s a must-get too.
Lost in the Moment and Found, please. Been waiting for this one….