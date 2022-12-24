Whatever Best of 2022
I wouldn’t say 2022 went by quickly, but I will say that I’m still surprised we’re at the end of it. I feel like there should be at least a couple more months to go in the year, because, you know. I had plans. But here we are anyway. And here’s my annual list of things of the best pieces I think I wrote on Whatever this year, presented alphabetically:
- 2022 Election Thoughts
- The Clawback of Rights in the USA
- The End of an Era (Again)
- End of the Year PR Missives From Scrooge & Marley
- Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager
- How to Be Pretty Happy
- I Was Left Unsupervised
- January 6 One Year On
- My “Man-Cred”
- Oh No, He Said, Wringing His Hands, Where Are All the Men in Science Fiction?!?
- On the Matter of the New Twitter Boss and Other Things
- On the Subject of Skin Thickness
- Portrait of the Author As a Component of a “Punk-Or-Core” Formulation
- Process Notes on Starter Villain
- Review: Prey
- “Straight White Male: The Lowest Difficulty Setting,” Ten Years On
- Thoughts on “The Sandman” Series
- Very Quick Thoughts on Brandon Sanderson’s Mega Kickstarter
- Why I’m (Probably) Not Going To Be Able To Give You Useful Advice Regarding Writer’s Block
- Zeus, 2008 – 2022
Also, I would like to commend my Personal History of Music series to you; if you don’t have the time or inclination to read through the entire 30-installment series, try the pieces on “Only You” by Yaz(oo) and “Fire Drills” by Dessa.
Also, just for fun, my favorite piece of music I composed this year. Because why not!
