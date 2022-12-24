Whatever Best of 2022

I wouldn’t say 2022 went by quickly, but I will say that I’m still surprised we’re at the end of it. I feel like there should be at least a couple more months to go in the year, because, you know. I had plans. But here we are anyway. And here’s my annual list of things of the best pieces I think I wrote on Whatever this year, presented alphabetically:

Also, I would like to commend my Personal History of Music series to you; if you don’t have the time or inclination to read through the entire 30-installment series, try the pieces on “Only You” by Yaz(oo) and “Fire Drills” by Dessa.

Also, just for fun, my favorite piece of music I composed this year. Because why not!

— JS