Whatever Best of 2022

Posted on December 24, 2022    Posted by      Leave a Comment

John Scalzi

I wouldn’t say 2022 went by quickly, but I will say that I’m still surprised we’re at the end of it. I feel like there should be at least a couple more months to go in the year, because, you know. I had plans. But here we are anyway. And here’s my annual list of things of the best pieces I think I wrote on Whatever this year, presented alphabetically:

Also, I would like to commend my Personal History of Music series to you; if you don’t have the time or inclination to read through the entire 30-installment series, try the pieces on “Only You” by Yaz(oo) and “Fire Drills” by Dessa.

Also, just for fun, my favorite piece of music I composed this year. Because why not!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
December 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: