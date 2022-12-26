In Which Sugar the Cat Accurately Characterizes the Soporific Liminality of the Post-Christmas Week

Posted on December 26, 2022

“I could get up and do something, but… why?” Excellent question, Sugar. Let’s both nap on it and see if we achieve any clarity on the matter.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments

  2. Based on my empirical observations, I have determined further napping is required to fully explore this thesis.

