In Which Sugar the Cat Accurately Characterizes the Soporific Liminality of the Post-Christmas Week
Posted on December 26, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
“I could get up and do something, but… why?” Excellent question, Sugar. Let’s both nap on it and see if we achieve any clarity on the matter.
— JS
What about Smudge or Spice. Could they come and do my dishes? Hermie and Sam have the same attitude of Sugar.
Based on my empirical observations, I have determined further napping is required to fully explore this thesis.