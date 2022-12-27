Twenty-Four
Posted on December 27, 2022 Posted by Athena Scalzi
My dad stole the title “24” on my actual birthday, so I have to use the words for the numbers, instead. Guess that’s a consequence of not posting my birthday post on my birthday, but let’s not dwell on it.
Anyways, I turned 24 a couple days ago (thank you all very much for the birthday wishes), now I’m here to write my thoughts on the matter. Before I do all that, have a song:
Well, that just said everything I was about to say. But in a more fun way.
It’s not every day you hear a song that is able to perfectly describe not only your situation, but exactly how you feel about the situation, but this one does that for me.
Specifically, I’m 24, still live with my parents, sleep the entire day away, have absolutely zero plans for not just my life but for literal dinner, all my friends are getting married and having babies, I’m tired all the time, I don’t know how taxes work, and I don’t know how I ended up like this. And most of all, it feels like yesterday when we were kids.
Where did the past decade go? Why am I not about to enter my first year of high school? Why am I not passing out party invites into my classmate’s lockers and picking out homecoming dresses? Why am I not trying to sneakily text under my desk on my first iPhone or hoping the seating arrangement puts my crush right next to me?
And the answer is, I already lived all of that. I did the dress shopping, I did the whole hanging out with your friends at basketball games thing, I decorated my locker with magnets, I anxiously awaited to see my ACT score, and thanked the lord when there was a snow day. I had that life. And now it’s over, and it has been over for several years.
I should be okay with that, shouldn’t I? It’s just how life goes. One chapter ends and another begins. So why am I stuck flipping through the pages of the first half of the book?
Why do I look at my friends in their wedding dresses, or holding their baby, or buying a house, and see them as thirteen year olds with braces and overly straightened hair?
I miss being twelve and spending the night at a friend’s house and getting so excited I could drink a Mountain Dew because my parents didn’t let me have caffeine. Now I’m an over-caffeinated iced coffee addict.
I miss being fourteen and playing Call of Duty: Black Ops II on my PS3 with my friends and having to take turns because I only had two controllers. Now one of them is stationed in Hawaii and the other works twelve hour days in a factory.
I miss being sixteen, when it felt like my heart would burst with joy when the guy I liked wrote me a poem to ask me to be his girlfriend. Now, I have a whole book’s worth of breakup poems.
I miss my youth. And I know I’m still “young”, but it’s not the same. And it never will be. And I don’t feel okay about it.
-AMS
I too wonder when the inside of my head will match what I see in the mirror. I’m sorry you aren’t ok with where you are.
Did you post a link to your song? I’d give it a listen.
Hello Athena,
I am sure there are people closer to you, and smarter than me, to give you better advice than I ever could, if advice was even needed today. (Probably not)
Still, if I must write, then let me say that I like how you have honesty. Like my friends do. Honesty is a big virtue in my eyes.
Today I read on social media (yes, I still do that stupid rabbit hole time sink) where a guy said the biggest common denominator he saw between folks with a better life and folks with a worser crazy life is… whether they can keep their word and be reliable. Again, a form of honesty.
I see you as worth a comment. I wish you well, and a happy new year.
Athena, that video is, ah, trenchant.
I’m not quite 29 years older than you; my birthday’s the day after yours, I just turned 53.
And due to crazy things happening at the turn of the millennium, I watched my career I’d built through my 20s get torched. I reset and started working with people in their 20s in the early aughts.
The situation worse for them in their 20s than it had been for me a decade earlier.
After 2008-2010, when I was doing financial journalism in my late 30s, it wasn’t just worse, it was a literally a case of ‘pulling up the ladder of financial prosperity after us’ by the trailing edge of the Boomer generation.
Because everyone knows buying distressed housing is the best way to get a passive income as a landlord, and changes in the tax laws as part of the Obama-era bailout to keep banks solvent made it better to keep rapidly appreciating investment properties empty than to sell them, let alone earn an income on them with shudder tenants. Who’ll, y’know, live in them and run their property values down.
So, no. It’s not your fault. Even with the narcolepsy and the difficulties with self-directed academics.
It is truly hideous out there for people of your generation, and the fact that you can live with your parents and not be a burden on them is lovely.
Please explore in this time. Find something you’re passionate about, practice that, get good at it, and then worry about making a living at it.
Much empathy, and cheering from the bleachers:
A GenX-er who’s rooting for you all the way.
You remind me much of my 22yr old daughter going through much the same issues you are.
I wish I had some sage advice but the best I can offer is to say “Don’t worry about it.” Keep trying, keep putting yourself out there and eventually you will get somewhere. Don’t let your expectations keep you from enjoying life.
After all, I’m 54 and still don’t know what I want to do when I grow up but have a pretty good life all the same.
Comparing yourself to others is like comparing a giraffe and an anteater. You’re a wonderful giraffe, but you make a terrible anteater. Don’t worry about not figuring it out. Be you, follow the dreams you have and the world will fall into place.
Or Elon will have blown it up in a week. Either way, everything works out the way it works out.
Holly Knight:
The song is in the YouTube video embedded in the piece. If for some reason you can’t see it, it’s called “24” by the band Sundial.
Athena,
Happy belated birthday, and best wishes to you for when you are ready or able to find your way. No advice here – just appreciation for everything you share with us on the blog!
The fact that there is a song that matches how you feel (and reading the comments off YouTube) and you’ll see you are not the only one feeling the way you do. You are not alone.
It’s interesting to watch my nieces and nephews (most young adults now) finding their own way onto the path of “adult” life. Believe me, each is charting their own course as they go.
Since I have no real answers all I can suggest is, are there things that interest you to try? I know that is not easy. So don’t look for the “perfect” career. Most people change within them anyways as the decades pass.
I know school didn’t work for you as well as you hoped, but is community college an option to take targeted classes to try something out? (Would their career councilors be of use?) I’m not even talking about going for a degree, just testing the waters. If not, there are specific classes that give certifications. One of my nieces much later got more interested in marketing so got a certificate in that which then led to a better job where she had worked, and slowly she’s finding what she wants.
I’m probably (since I really don’t know you) really talking about what I would tell my younger self since sometimes I spent too much time over thinking something looking for the perfect answer before I started, when I should have just jumped in and tried stuff. Twenty-four is young and believe me, this is the time to test the possibilities.
I’m sorry I can’t give you a better answer. Definitely chat with others. Your parents, friends, your parent’s friends, others you age, etc… and just listen. They might give you some clues on where to start putting your effort.
We’re rooting for you. Don’t think where you are is an easy space. It’s not. Just don’t give up. Be willing to try various options. (Which from your other writings we know you are. So that’s a great first step!)
Oh Athena, I wish I could tell you that it stops but sometimes you look back and think those were the days. I spent a whole year this year thinking that. But I know I can’t go back and I better start living presently for my own sake before I cry all the serotonin out of my body.
I won’t tell you what to do. I hope you’ll love Athena Scalzi, 24, Iced Coffee addict.
Happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.
My kids are 25 and 22 and they have had problems and failures and heartbreak, and also moments of joy and success.
I think the most important thing I would wish you is that you give up any idea that there is a YardStick of Adulthood Accomplishment that Must Be Met On Schedule.
Because THERE IS NOT. Despite what the culture tells you.
If you can figure out what’s important to you, what you love, who you love, and some way to make a living, (or part of a living, wow, what a shitty 21st Century for western capitalism so far, amirite???), that’s about it! Success as the media presents it is not realistic for 98 percent of the actual people on the planet.
It’s not about Finding your Dream Career, or Making A lot of Money. Or even Achieving Fulfillment.
The moments you remember with joy were created by people ,for the people they love. In adulthood we just see the mechanism and figure out how to create it, instead of simply enjoying the event without thinking too much. That ability to see the mechanism doesn’t ruin it at all. Spontaneity is overrated. Those moments of uncomplicated joy can be achieved in adulthood — just in a different way.
(But Nature, in my experience, is not overrated.)
I wish you peace of mind and blue skies. And remember that overthinking is also overrated.
Happy New Year and all the best from a random internet fan of you and your dad’s.
Dear Athena,
First and foremost, the notion of what’s “normal life,” for you and me, was dispelled long ago, probably while we were still in our cradles.
The only one who actually knows with any certainty what your “best life” is, is you. All of what you’ve described are echoes of times shared with friends, and that, you still have. Maybe different friends, maybe different shared experiences. As life goes on, we each seek our own paths. One size does not fit all. Remember, you have a friend who invited you to Santa Monica to babysit their cat. That’s pretty cool.
When I write a screenplay, I send the Character (and the Writer) on a hidden journey to better get to know themselves. That’s the quest we are each on. While mine is well on it’s way, yours is barely beginning.
Savor the journey… To share with friends, to play, to do worthy work, to discover anew every day, the world, and your place in it…
And don’t overlook the fact that your dad writes books for a living, and has a six-necked guitar in the basement. “Normal” has an entirely unique perspective to draw on.
Happy Birthday! Many happy returns!
Anya
I hear ya. Everyone tells you “don’t compare yourself to others,” but you literally can’t do that. You can’t ignore that most people are at other life stages–the ones they’re “supposed to” be at, while you are not. And you can’t not feel weird about it.
I don’t really have any words to make you feel better about not matching the rest of the world, because I don’t either. (Even more fun at my age.) All you can really do is just live with it, and realize that even if “most” people go through the life stages at the right age and in the right order, there’s a few outliers that don’t. Not everyone is going to sort out the career thing, or the relationship thing, or whatever else, “on time.” It’s not really under your control to be able to match everyone else, unfortunately. Some of us are just going to be…off.
You have my sympathies across the Internet. Sorry 24 is bumming you out.