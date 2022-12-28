Behold, the New Computer, Late 2022 Edition
December 28, 2022 John Scalzi
My 2018 vintage desktop was beginning to show its age in various ways, including having an OS I could no longer update and which thus became a non-trivial security hazard, and by requiring increasingly byzantine rituals to open and operate different games and productivity apps. Also, the latest generation of CPUs and GPUs are out, which means that, computationally if not financially, it’s a really good time for me to upgrade.
So I did: Meet the new computer, an Origin Neutron, with an Intel Core i9-13900K, 64GB DDR5 (2x32GB) 5600MHz RAM, an NVIDIA 24GB GeForce RTX 4090, 2 4TB SSDs, and all the other various bells and whistles. Yes, I use it to type into Microsoft Word, and it’s a little overspecced for that. But also, I will use it for gaming (obviously) and also for photo, audio and video processing, for which the aforementioned CPU and GPU will be extremely useful. I already notice a substantial speed and ease-of-use difference with Photoshop and in the couple of games I have run. It’s a decent enough investment for me.
One thing I’m not 100% in love with about it is its size; the previous desktop, a Corsair One, was a small form-factor PC, and could easily sit underneath my desk without me much noticing it. This one can’t, nor can it sit on my desk itself, thanks to my monitor’s somewhat obnoxious tripod base. Anywhere I place it on the floor has my desk chair bumping up against it. Currently I have it up on my side table, cords dangling unattractively from it, which is probably better for this monster computer from an airflow point of view, but not so much aesthetically. I’ll figure it out eventually.
Bulk aside, I am pleased so far, which makes me glad; I hope to keep this computer until 2027ish. If I’m keeping it that long, I better be pleased.
— JS
How was a computer from just 4 years ago already having update issues?
Did you foolishly cling to an already obsolete version of Windows when you got it, rather than updating?
Trust Scalzi to hide a flex like this with the fact that it does not fit under or on the desk.
A little overspec’d for Word, indeed.
It looks like a miniature semi-conductore. I’m not sure I spelled that right. Been out of that sector way too long.
Anyways, shiny. At least you’re allowed near computers. Between my brain starts and drowning my last computer I’m not allowed to have my own computer.
I just upgraded my desktop, which was a stopgap, as I now have the terminal chip for my motherboard.
But I’ll probably be able to keep it until I’m forced to leave windows 10.