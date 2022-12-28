Behold, the New Computer, Late 2022 Edition

My 2018 vintage desktop was beginning to show its age in various ways, including having an OS I could no longer update and which thus became a non-trivial security hazard, and by requiring increasingly byzantine rituals to open and operate different games and productivity apps. Also, the latest generation of CPUs and GPUs are out, which means that, computationally if not financially, it’s a really good time for me to upgrade.

So I did: Meet the new computer, an Origin Neutron, with an Intel Core i9-13900K, 64GB DDR5 (2x32GB) 5600MHz RAM, an NVIDIA 24GB GeForce RTX 4090, 2 4TB SSDs, and all the other various bells and whistles. Yes, I use it to type into Microsoft Word, and it’s a little overspecced for that. But also, I will use it for gaming (obviously) and also for photo, audio and video processing, for which the aforementioned CPU and GPU will be extremely useful. I already notice a substantial speed and ease-of-use difference with Photoshop and in the couple of games I have run. It’s a decent enough investment for me.

One thing I’m not 100% in love with about it is its size; the previous desktop, a Corsair One, was a small form-factor PC, and could easily sit underneath my desk without me much noticing it. This one can’t, nor can it sit on my desk itself, thanks to my monitor’s somewhat obnoxious tripod base. Anywhere I place it on the floor has my desk chair bumping up against it. Currently I have it up on my side table, cords dangling unattractively from it, which is probably better for this monster computer from an airflow point of view, but not so much aesthetically. I’ll figure it out eventually.

Bulk aside, I am pleased so far, which makes me glad; I hope to keep this computer until 2027ish. If I’m keeping it that long, I better be pleased.

— JS