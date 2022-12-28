Some Things I Liked in 2022
As 2022 heads out of the door, here are some things I liked in it, including entertainment, tech, life and other stuff. This is in no particular order:
Everything Everywhere All At Once: Yes, I know, me and every other nerd in the world, but look, sometimes the nerds are right. The film is anarchic and silly to the point of ridiculousness, but it also never once loses the plot (literal or figurative) thanks to Michelle Yeoh’s fearless performance at the center of it, as a woman who, as the worst possible version of herself, is the only one to save her family, and also, all of existence. Come for the talking rocks and mind-controlling raccoons and martial arts battles involving butt-plugs, stay for the deep emotions and, always, Michelle Yeoh. My choice for Best Picture of the Year, and if Yeoh does not walk away with an Oscar, it will be because she was flat out robbed.
Andor: Some critics are arguing that this is the best television show of the year, and while I’m not 100% sure that I would go that far, what I can say is that it is, far and away, the best Star Wars television show to date (live action; I haven’t seen enough of the animated stuff to say, so don’t come at me, Clone Wars fans), and the best Star Wars content, period, since at least Rogue One, the movie this series is a prequel to.
The best way I can describe this is that most of Star Wars content works like fables, with tales of laser knights and evil bases and mystical powers, probably based on actual history somewhere but told and retold so many times that any veracity is not only lost but beside the point. Andor, however, is like history taken directly from primary documents, embellished only enough for drama, and no more. This is a believable empire, and so much more awful for its banality. “No Jedi, No Lightsabers, No Force” is exactly what Star Wars needs at this point, and I was both shocked and delighted to get it.
Strange New Worlds: On the other side of the equation from Andor, Strange New Worlds is old school, light, episodic Star Trek where most things take place and wrap up in the space of an episode, and while I think Discover and Picard are solid shows, I’m digging on getting a quick hit of Trek and then getting out (Lower Decks, the animated show, is also good for this but it came out earlier than 2022). Also, SNW’s cast is generally pretty and pleasant and I’m enjoying watching Anson Mount’s pompadour possibly more than a nominally straight man should.
“Spitting Off the Edge Of the World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs:
I never don’t dig Yeah Yeah Yeahs, but as a practical matter their albums seem “one on, one off” for me, which is to say, I dig Fever to Tell and It’s Blitz! but not so much Show Your Bones or Mosquito. Cool It Down, their latest, is an “on again” one for me, with this track in particular doing all the things for me that I want Yeah Yeah Yeahs to do, just a big ol’ wall of sound with Karen O wailing all over it. It’s bliss.
Speaking of music:
The fact that, holy shit, Kate Bush blew the fuck up: Thanks, Stranger Things! She deserves it, and The Kids These Days deserve a full blast of Bush’s “I’m the local witch in a hedge, but in song” energy. I mean, we all do, but especially the kids.
My Space Toilet: This is, honestly, the best purchase I made in 2022, and I will tell you why: Because last week, when it was -10 outside and the world was sucking heat from our house and I had to get up in the middle of the night to take care of business, that heated seat on the space toilet? The best thing ever. Also: the bidet, which honestly was a revelation but also this bidet comes with variable heating and pressure and also does spiral or pulsing action if you want it, and you will. Plus it’s self-cleaning and will totally flush for you so you don’t have to do it yourself, and so on, I could keep talking about it for a while but I sense you are getting progressively uncomfortable with me implicitly talking about my bodily functions so let’s move on to:
The Pixel 7 Pro: Google finally got it all right on one of its phones, mostly by not actually trying to do anything new this time around, just by doing it what it was already doing better. Sometimes iteration is enough. I mentioned in my “first look” piece on the phone that I got into a groove with it almost immediately; there was no learning curve to deal with, I just started using it without any problems. Which is great!
My Year of Dicks:
My pal Pamela Ribon’s short autobiographical animated film about the year she tried to lose her virginity is a hoot, which is not a surprise because Pamela is one of the funniest humans I know, but also surprisingly tender (which is also not a surprise because Pamela is a very smart, very good writer). Anyone who was a teen in or near the early 90s will tell you: This was exactly how it was then. Also: My Year of Dicks has made the shortlist for Oscar consideration in the Animated Short category (that’s the last step before the actual nomination list), and how cool is that.
Tits on the Moon: Dessa is best known (and rightly so) as a musician, but she has a number of side hustles including podcaster, memoirist, and, here, in this little volume, poet. The poems in here (often deployed, as Dessa mentions in the forward, as diversions when there’s some small emergency in one of her live shows) are clever and fun and also surprising in ways I’ll let you discover when you read them yourself (here’s the order page, in case you’re interested).
Babel, by RF Kuang; The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang, and The Spare Man, by Mary Robinette Kowal: which are the three SF/F novels I enjoyed the most this year, although it must be said it was a pretty damn fine year for science fiction and fantasy all around. I’ve said elsewhere that I have a sneaking suspicion this year’s Hugo awards are going to be heavily focused on Chinese-language finalists, because the Worldcon this year is taking place in China and also because it’s been next-to-impossible for non-Chinese to register for Worldcon up to this point (we’re blaming banking regulations for this), and so the nominating pool will be skewed a bit because of it. The reason I mention this is because I suspect each of these novels above would in a normal year be serious contenders for the Best Novel Hugo; as it is, there is still the Nebula Award.
What did you like in 2022? The comments await!
I would kill for a space toilet, plus a giant bath to go with it!
These aren’t new but this year we rewatched Handmaid’s Tale and Man in the High Castle, and both superb.
The number one item on the list of things I liked from 2022 is Emma Newman’s new podcast “Tea and Sanctuary”. Its small, warm, cozy and an utter delight.
Just here to chime in on SNW. As someone who grew up to endless repeats of TOS in syndication in the NYC area in the early 70s, I have a nostalgic love for the original that never seems to quite match what I see on the screen when I, you know, actually watch the original (the updated special effects on the version streaming on Paramount+ help. A little.). SNW feels to me as though someone distilled all that was fun and awe-inspiring about TOS into a new show without feeling dated or repetitive, and with absolutely joy-inducing special effects, not the least of which is Pike’s peak (which, like @scalzi, makes this 50-something cis-het guy feel at least a bit heteroflexible). DISCO is serviceable Trek, Picard has a nice, nostalgic feel to it, but SNW is a photo torpedo of happiness.
That’s interesting. My first 3 fave things were the same.
One thing I found interesting about both ST:SNW and Andor is that they are both willing to pick and adhere to a structure. SNW accepts the challenge of being an episodic show about the adventures of a starship representing a hopeful far future for humanity. And Andor is very heavily structured into short, punchy 3 episode arcs. You have a good sense of what you are watching at all times, which I missed in some recent Trek and Star Wars.
SNW also lowers the stakes a bit and gives its characters room to be light as well as dark, by copying the little bits of day-to-day banter which liven up The Orville and ST:Lower Decks. This in contrast to the melodramatic gloom which pervades Discovery and Picard. And once you get through the initial triple cycle, it becomes easier to enjoy Andor’s quieter ‘build-up episodes’, secure in the knowledge that the pay-off each time will be very good.
As a holiday gift to myself I signed up for Paramount+ and binged all the Star Treks and loved it. I’d like to try the Halo series also…
After decades away, I got to Disneyland and got to see Galaxy’s Edge, their Star Wars land. I admit it, I loved it. The attention to detail was fantastic.
Another year of great books. Read about 20 this year. I wish it was more, but I also love other entertainment too. Movies, shows and PC gaming.
Lastly, I got to see the James Webb telescope activated and see the first images. What a great future this tool will have. Got to watch a small helicopter fly on Mars. And basically all the work going on in the real world of space exploration.
I’ll end by being cliche. But what a time to be alive! Here’s to a more exciting 2023.
It also helped Ke Huy Quan (https://twitter.com/FilmUpdates/status/1606022840855040000) which is a feature.
I generally liked the new Star Trek, But the episodic nature highlighted a problem with story telling in that format — it is really more an outline for a story than an actual story. That’s the only way to fit it in the run time constraint. A particular example that stood out to me was when the crew was captured and imprisoned. Pike says he, from prison, is going to foment a mutiny. Two scenes later, there is a full blown mutiny going on. They really didn’t earn that. The longer form Trek stories usually do work through at least some of that process. I think abandoning the episodic format is part of what makes this the era of peak TV. It is more interesting and engaging to me than monster of the week (or space pirate of the week, as the case may be).
‘Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ by Gabrielle Zevin is the literary novel about writing computer games that you didn’t know you needed.
And another vote for Strange New Worlds. For the first time since mid-Enterprise, Star Trek isn’t trying to be something other than Star Trek.
Natasha Pulley’s “The Half-Life of Valery K” was amazing. Half Horrifying and Half Heartwarming.
Unsurprisingly, I liked most of the things you liked! But I want to add in The Outfit, starring Mark Rylance. Or as I like to think of him, that guy with the hat. A quiet, deeply suspenseful, period piece, that was as much a puzzle as a gangster movie. Available on Prime.
Loved Faun, the German pagan folk band, seen live at the Union Chapel in London.
My favourite book was Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell.
Really enjoyed Wednesday on Netflix, I thought The Peripheral on Amazon was good, but the book was better.