Whatever Best Of 2022: Athena Edition
December 29, 2022
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this year’s “Best Of” for my contributions to this site! I didn’t start posting this year until May, so I have slightly less content to choose from in terms of favorite posts of the year, but here’s a few of them:
- Day 3 of Santa Monica
- Final Day of Santa Monica
- Trying Out A New Recipe: Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Bread
- Late to the Party: Stranger Things Season One
- Trying Out A New Recipe: Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread
- Small Business Saturday: Twenty One Barrels
- Trying Out A New Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake
- Do You Want A Box For That?
Unlike my dad, who did his alphabetically, I did mine chronologically. Also unlike my dad, who picked out twenty posts for this piece, I only have eight to present to you. While I could’ve picked a few more posts to get the list to at least ten or fifteen, I didn’t want to put anything on this list that I didn’t truly believe deserved the title of “Best Of”. So while there’s only eight, just know that I put my posts through a rigorous test to get them here, so these really are the best in my mind.
And I hope you enjoy/enjoyed them! I know I enjoyed writing them.
I’m very excited to write even more in the coming year! This year, I definitely slacked on putting content out, and I didn’t post nearly as often as I actually wanted to, but I’m hoping to provide even more good stuff in the near future, so stick around! And have a great day.
-AMS
I’ve enjoyed your posts of 2022. Now that you will be posting more, I look forwards to seeing what you share with us in 2023. Not just experiences of what you try (recipes, restaurants, media, etc…) but you’ve been kind enough to trust us with sharing your life decisions. Jobs, directions to try, thoughts on the subject, … :-)
Wishing you a wonderful 2023.
Enjoy your posts. And THANK YOU for that pumpkin spice coffee cake recipe – I’ve made it at least 6 times! Everyone loves it!
I can’t wait to see more of your writing in 2023! I really enjoyed your travel series, and hope you have a chance to do more of those. Your adventures with complicated dessert recipes are also a delight, I’m very much a “make the same basic thing until it falls apart” person so I read those as a voyeur rather than an actual cook. Oops, you forgot bizarre specialty ingredient #14? That would absolutely be me.