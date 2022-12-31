But Wait, What About the Scalzi Pets?
Posted on December 31, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Some of you were outraged I didn’t post my favorite photos of the pets yesterday along with the humans. That’s because I was going to give them their own post!
First, Zeus, who is gone but definitely not forgotten.
Next, this adorable two-fer of Sugar and Charlie. They are cuddlebuddies, when Charlie isn’t being a complete jerk and chasing the kitties about the house.
Here’s Spice, looking regal.
And Smudge, being, well, Smudge.
All the pets wish you the best for 2023. Yes, even Zeus, in the next of his nine lives.
— JS
Happy new year to all at the Scalzi compound!
Photogenic pets
Man, that is a nice photo of Spice. Real cameras are still good for something, huh?
I suspected you would do this.😁
I hope 2023 brings all the Scalzi’s joy and happiness.
Thank you so much for the enjoyment your writing, pictures and music have brought me since I started following you in 2006.
It is very much appreciated,
WGDO
What a wonderful group you have here. Thanks for the pics.