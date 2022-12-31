Closing Thoughts on 2022 + Thoughts on 2023

2022 is not going to go down as a vintage year in most people’s minds, and reasonably so — to be frank, very few years since 2017 have been exactly what I would call stellar — but it had its moments, both globally and personally. I have already noted my professional year, and on a personal note I would add that it was generally good as well. There were sad moments, including the passings of my Uncle Gale and my cat Zeus, There were also friends and family and very good times. Heck, my high school even gave me an award. On balance, the personal ledger on 2022 is into the black. Barely. But even so.

For 2023, I have a fair number of plans and schemes, as I always do for any new year, and I’m well aware that these plans and schemes may or may not come to fruition, some because they just fall by the wayside, and some because they are replaced by other plans and schemes that I either make up or am offered over the course of the year. So I can say with some confidence that I am not worried if I do not accomplish everything I have planned for 2023. It will make it just like every other year. I will do enough.

If I have one overarching personal goal for 2023, however, it is this: managing my bandwidth. 2022 was a fucked-up year in that regard, because the otherwise physically mild case of COVID that I got did a real number of my ability to focus — whether because of actual physical damage to my brain, or helping to accentuate my own general lack of focus, or (I think likely) some combination of the two. Whatever the cause, it caused a months-wide crater in my schedule where I would have wanted work to be, not just because I need money, but because I do like being busy and making stuff. This was not great professionally, or for that matter for my own personal emotional and mental state.

Nor was 2022 the first year I’ve had issues like this! See 2020, where (as we all know) I ended up scrapping a whole novel because I just couldn’t focus. To be fair, 2020 was, as I’ve said before, a king tide of bad (I include January 2021 as part of that “year”), and a lot of folks were in the same boat as I was, attention-wise. But, look: When two years out of three are “wow, my inability to focus really got in the way of my professional work,” this is not an exactly subtle indication that it needs to be addressed.

So 2023 is the year I actually go out of my way to address it. Because I have lots of things I want to do, and the first real step in managing bandwidth is dealing with that. From there I can consider how much bandwidth I actually do have, and how best to use it. This does not mean, I should note, that 2023 will see a massive explosion of output from me; I don’t expect this to be like a switch turning off and on. What it does mean, I hope, is that I end up with a better way of making it so I can do more of the things I want to do, both professionally and personally. Which is a big enough goal for one year!

Onward, then, into 2023. I don’t expect it to be a perfect year. But then, I don’t need it to be perfect. I just need it to be useful.

— JS