Happy New Year!
Posted on January 1, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
We rang it in, literally.
(I did a poll on Twitter asking if I should ring the church bell at midnight. 91% of respondents said yes. So…)
— JS
Fun.
Happy New Year all you Scalzis, both human and animal! I love reading your posts and seeing your pictures! May 2023 be a wonderful year for you all!
Just one bell? I guess you can’t ring changes.
Happy New Year! Five more minutes where I am. Everyone is already in bed, though.
That’s a loud bell – we heard it up here in Minnesota! (Okay, via Twitter, but still…)
Happy New Year!