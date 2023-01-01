Happy New Year!

Posted on January 1, 2023    Posted by      4 Comments

We rang it in, literally.

(I did a poll on Twitter asking if I should ring the church bell at midnight. 91% of respondents said yes. So…)

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “Happy New Year!”

  2. Happy New Year all you Scalzis, both human and animal! I love reading your posts and seeing your pictures! May 2023 be a wonderful year for you all!

  3. Just one bell? I guess you can’t ring changes.

    Happy New Year! Five more minutes where I am. Everyone is already in bed, though.

  4. That’s a loud bell – we heard it up here in Minnesota! (Okay, via Twitter, but still…)

    Happy New Year!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: