Am Sick, Have Dog

Posted on January 2, 2023

I am feeling quite under the weather today, and though DayQuil is certainly helping, I think a nap may be in order for today. So have this photo of Charlie, who is looking very guilty, because she knows she’s not supposed to be on the furniture.

Charlie, laying on the ottoman and looking back at the camera, knowing she's been caught red-pawed.

And have a great day!

-AMS

  2. Feel better. Everyone here was sick. My 25 year old daughter even had pneumonia and I made her come stay with us so she could sleep sitting up. She may be an adult but she’s still my daughter.

  3. There’s nothing better than dog cuddles when you’re under the weather. Feel better soon!

  5. Feel better soon, Athena. Charlie knows you’re sick, so that means the “no furniture” rule doesn’t count.💜🐕

  6. Feel better fast, Athena! Naps are good, and so are plenty of (nonalcoholic) fluids. And cuddles from dogs and cats are the best remedy of all, so dose yourself liberally with those.

  7. all I can do from NYC is a shout out

    Rx: take two cat cartoons and drink plenty of fluids

    pic.twitter.com/6rkIIzxA4h

    …and you can wish me a lengthy sleep… just got my 4th vax and likely — as with the other three — I’m about to sleep like a lump for 14 H

