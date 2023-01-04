For Your Consideration: “My Year of Dicks”

My ridiculously talented pal Pamela Ribon, who came up with me in the (now very) old school “Online Journals” community, and has made a name for herself writing novels, humor, television and some animated films you have heard of, has an animated short titled My Year of Dicks, which follows a teenage Pamie in her quest to lose her virginity in early 90s Texas.

It’s as funny and awkward as you might imagine, and it’s done pretty well for itself, including making it to the Oscar Consideration Shortlist for Best Animated Short (i.e., the penultimate step before the actual list of nominees, which will be announced later this month). It’s now available for viewing online (I’ve embedded it above), and I really suggest giving it a look, as it’s delightful, and I’m super proud of my pal, and everyone involved with it.

(Also, if you happen to be part of animation wing of the Academy: Hey, give it some consideration for your final ballot, please and thank you.)

— JS

  1. Congratulations on piquing my rss feed with a headline that implied that you had a year of dicks and moreover it may have been this year.

