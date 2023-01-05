Spoiler: It Wasn’t a Tornado, It Just Looks Like It Was

Posted on January 5, 2023    Posted by      8 Comments

You may recall that we purchased the house next to The Old Church, which was in poor repair, with an eye toward bringing it down and doing other things with the land. Today was the day it was torn down; here is the wreckage. It will not, I promise, be there long. But while it is there, it certainly looks dramatic.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “Spoiler: It Wasn’t a Tornado, It Just Looks Like It Was”

  3. This is like the exercise where you give some student writers the same photo and ask them to write a story based on the image. For me, I’m thinking, “…as the years past more of the old world crumbled around us. Our parents told us of these houses and all it entailed…”

    Great photo and angle. Wow, it is apocalyptic. You definitely take the idea “it’s a new year, out with the old…” to an extreme. “Tear it down! We shall rebuild!!!”

    Can’t wait to see what comes next there. Keeping it open or putting up a new structure?

  4. I’m sure it was satisfying to see it being torn down. Especially if you have plans for the property.

  7. As an refugee from Ohio, I have to say the trash piles are much more scenic than they used to be.

  8. Other uses:

    Flying car landing pad
    Pot greenhouse (if legal in OH)
    Solar panel array
    Kaiju nursery (if local zoning permits)
    ice skating rink
    more lawn
    a shubbery
    Coke Zero strategic reserve

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: