Spoiler: It Wasn’t a Tornado, It Just Looks Like It Was
Posted on January 5, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
You may recall that we purchased the house next to The Old Church, which was in poor repair, with an eye toward bringing it down and doing other things with the land. Today was the day it was torn down; here is the wreckage. It will not, I promise, be there long. But while it is there, it certainly looks dramatic.
— JS
Tornado? It looks more like demolition by Kaiju!
“Scalzi, you nothin’ but a two-bit homewrecker!”
This is like the exercise where you give some student writers the same photo and ask them to write a story based on the image. For me, I’m thinking, “…as the years past more of the old world crumbled around us. Our parents told us of these houses and all it entailed…”
Great photo and angle. Wow, it is apocalyptic. You definitely take the idea “it’s a new year, out with the old…” to an extreme. “Tear it down! We shall rebuild!!!”
Can’t wait to see what comes next there. Keeping it open or putting up a new structure?
I’m sure it was satisfying to see it being torn down. Especially if you have plans for the property.
Very dramatic indeed.
Looks like the beginning of a great short story.
As an refugee from Ohio, I have to say the trash piles are much more scenic than they used to be.
Other uses:
Flying car landing pad
Pot greenhouse (if legal in OH)
Solar panel array
Kaiju nursery (if local zoning permits)
ice skating rink
more lawn
a shubbery
Coke Zero strategic reserve