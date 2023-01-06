A Slow Day at the Scalzi Compound

Sugar speaks for the entire household today; it’s been a day of a whole lot of nothing. Part of that is due to at least one member of the clan being under the weather, which necessitated a lot of rest, and everyone else just going along with the vibe. Don’t worry, we’re all fine, it’s nothing that doing nothing won’t fix, probably. I think of it as taking an advance on the weekend, is all.

How was your Friday?

— JS

  1. Pretty awesome here, although it’s Saturday already. Warm and sunny, chicks about to hatch any minute and I’ve just pre-ordered the new Dispatcher book :-)

  2. Holy cow – it’s Friday? How did that happen without me noticing? And why is it always later than I think it is?
    Take your vitamins, rest up, and enjoy your long weekend.

