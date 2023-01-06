A Slow Day at the Scalzi Compound
Posted on January 6, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Sugar speaks for the entire household today; it’s been a day of a whole lot of nothing. Part of that is due to at least one member of the clan being under the weather, which necessitated a lot of rest, and everyone else just going along with the vibe. Don’t worry, we’re all fine, it’s nothing that doing nothing won’t fix, probably. I think of it as taking an advance on the weekend, is all.
How was your Friday?
— JS
Pretty awesome here, although it’s Saturday already. Warm and sunny, chicks about to hatch any minute and I’ve just pre-ordered the new Dispatcher book :-)
Holy cow – it’s Friday? How did that happen without me noticing? And why is it always later than I think it is?
Take your vitamins, rest up, and enjoy your long weekend.
Still a more productive day than the House of Representatives had.