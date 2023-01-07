Meanwhile, These Two Buttheads
Posted on January 7, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Smudge and Charlie were playing around this morning, and at one point, Charlie was playing in a manner I thought was maybe a little too rough, so I told her to back off. She came up to me to apologize, at which point Smudge launched an unprovoked attack on her butt. So I said to Charlie, “You know what, forget what I said, go eat the cat.” Charlie then gleefully rejoined the fight against the surprise-butt-attacking feline. Life at the Scalzi Compound on early Saturday morning.
— JS
Love the pic. Real “sibling spat” interrupted by parent vibe.
Ahhh…scamperbeasts…
I laughed so hard. Thanks for the levity, I really needed it this morning.
Go on with your bad self, Smudge!