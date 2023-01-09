The Dispatcher: Travel By Bullet Signed, Limited Print Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

John Scalzi

Yes, the third installment of the New York Times best selling Dispatcher series will soon be available in a signed, limited hardcover edition from Subterranean Press. If you don’t know what that means, it means that every copy of the book will be signed by me, and that we’re only making a couple thousand of the print edition, so once they’re sold out, they’re gone. So if you want a print version, you should go ahead and pre-order it now. If signed, limited hardcover editions are not your bag, there will also be an ebook version, not signed (sorry) but also not limited, so everyone can get one of those.

Also, the super-cool cover art? Michael Koelsch. He’s great.

— JS

  1. To get ahead of the next question(s): The audio edition is already out and available through Audible, and there are no plans at the moment for any other print editions of the Dispatcher series.

  4. Thanks. So just to clarify, there won’t be an ebook version, just a audible one?
    Asking as I cannot do audiobooks so i need to know if i need to grab a paper one.

    But looking forward reading it… i do love this series.

