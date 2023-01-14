Close To Home: Boscoe’s Place

Welcome, everyone, to a new series I’m starting here on the blog! I’m calling this series “Close To Home”, and it’s purpose is to feature small businesses in the area, much like Small Business Saturday. This series differs from Small Business Saturday, though, because it’s going to be only eateries. I’ll be going to these local places, trying out their stuff, and showcasing them to y’all, so you can see these potentially hidden gems in our small rural towns.

Now that you know what you’re diving into, let’s get started with the first restaurant of the series: Boscoe’s Place.

Around where I live, it can feel like there’s not much to do or see, or like there’s not many options to choose from when you want to grab a bite to eat. This makes it especially exciting when new places open up in our small towns. This was certainly the case when Boscoe’s Place opened in Covington, the town neighboring mine. The opening of it had been greatly anticipated, and for the past year it has been a hotspot for locals.

I drive past it almost daily, so I figured it was time I gave it a shot, and show you all this “doggone good food” they have.

I went on a Friday night at dinner time, so it was decently packed. Every table was full, but I only had to wait about twenty minutes for a table. I was glad it was busy. I like to see small businesses get good traffic.

Not only is the menu full of dog-related puns, such as their y’appetizers and ‘lil pups menu, but they even have Yappy Hour!

This is because of their namesake, the late Boscoe. The restaurant name gives tribute to the owners’ companion, so his memory may live on in everyone that visits.

I decided to go ahead and try some of these y’appetizers. First up was Boscoe’s Cheese Snacks:

While normally I don’t order cheese sticks from restaurants because they’re largely unremarkable, Boscoe’s cheese sticks are a little different, as they are wrapped in wonton skins.

After breaking one in half to reveal a rather impressive cheese pull, I dove right in and was met with a hot, crispy, cheesy, delicious bite. It was garlicy, buttery, parmesan-y goodness, made even better with a dip of the zesty marinara.

These were a super strong start to the meal, but I still had another appetizer to get through.

Here we have Boscoe’s BIG Pretzel. The description says it might be the largest pretzel you’ve ever seen, and honestly I think they were right. This thing was massive, and served with a spicy mustard, stone ground mustard, and a hatch chili queso.

The pretzel was soft and fluffy, and pulled apart easily into perfect dipping-sized bites. The spicy mustard was definitely not my cup of tea, as it had the capability of clearing your sinuses without offering much flavor in return. I am a lover of stone ground mustard, though, so I’m glad that was included. As for the queso, I was worried it would be too spicy for me (y’all know I’m a baby about spice), but it had just a small amount of kick, and was really creamy and warm! Overall, another great appetizer.

I figured I’d try a drink to get the full experience of this place, since they do have a whole bar, which they also have seating at.

I got a Lemon Drop, which I had no idea came with edible gold glitter in it:

It was so pretty! I absolutely loved the presentation of this drink. As for taste, I will say it was on the strong side, but at least you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Moving onto the main courses, here is their Caesar salad with grilled chicken:

While this salad is pretty standard, you can’t go wrong with a classic. Crunchy croutons, fresh greens, moist chicken, all in all a solid salad.

Of course, I had to try a burger and fries. Here we have the Bruschetta Burger:

A patty topped with bruschetta, balsamic, onion, lettuce, tomato, and a toasted bun (pickles served on the side).

This burger was seriously delish (though I did take the onions off). The meat was cooked perfectly, the balsamic was present but not overpowering, and the toppings were all fresh. Plus, the toasted bun made a world of difference, adding more texture and better flavor overall. The fries were pretty good. They were crispy on the outside and softer on the inside, but not really seasoned at all.

I noticed that there was no dessert section on the menu, and I asked my waitress if they had any desserts. She said they did, but no one really orders it, and it’s not on the menu. I asked what it was, and she said it was fried dough with powdered sugar and your choice of caramel or chocolate. I asked if it’d be okay to order it, since it was technically off menu, and she assured me I could. I got it with caramel.

I really can’t understand why this isn’t on the menu, because it is so good. It’s warm and crispy, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel, what’s not to love? Plus, it’s easily shareable. I definitely had one too many slices of this thing.

After all that, it came out to about seventy dollars (before tip). I think that’s a pretty decent price, all things considered.

The food was awesome, the service was great, the prices are good, and the drinks are strong. I definitely recommend checking Boscoe’s Place out, and don’t skip on the secret dessert.

What looks the best to you? What drink would you try? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS