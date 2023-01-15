Family Portrait, WWII Style

John Scalzi

In this photo you will see, from left, my great uncle Roy, my grandmother Jean, and my grandfather Mike. This would have been taken during World War II so my grandmother and grandfather would have been in their early 20s, which makes this officially the youngest I’ve ever seen them in a photo. The photo was sent to me by a relative who guessed I would appreciate it, and they were right, I do. I especially appreciate the picture of my grandmother, as I have fewer of those than I do of my grandfather, and I have almost none of those. Also, look at the way she’s looking at my grandad. That’s a definite “admirin'” look, there.

One thing this picture confirms for me is how very little of my looks I’ve received from the Stannard/Scalzi side of my genetics. I look nothing like either of my grandfolks, and very little like my father, whereas my mother and I look rather a lot alike, as do Athena and I (she got Krissy’s height, hair and attitude, which, honestly, is a good division). It’s my sister Heather who carries the Stannard/Scalzi look, and her kids sort out about 50/50 on the matter.

What I get from that side of the family is a quick wit and a certain stubbornness, which I admit, has been more useful to me in life than my looks. So thanks, Mike and Jean, for that.

— JS

