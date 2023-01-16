I Have A Strange Obsession With This Song So I’m Making You Listen To It

I heard this odd song in an animatic on Tik Tok, and I’ve been listening to it multiple times a day since I first heard it a few months ago.

I have no idea what it’s about or really even from, but here it is:

And here’s the animatic! I had been following this artist’s progression of the animatic for months and this is the final version:

Freaky, right? I’m so curious as to what is going on in it, but I enjoy it even without really understanding it.

Most people I show the song to aren’t as big of a fan of it. My dad says it sounds like community theater singing Bohemian Rhapsody.

What do you think of it? Kind of catchy, no? Strangest song you’ve heard today, perhaps? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS