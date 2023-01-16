I Have A Strange Obsession With This Song So I’m Making You Listen To It

Posted on January 16, 2023    Posted by      Leave a Comment

I heard this odd song in an animatic on Tik Tok, and I’ve been listening to it multiple times a day since I first heard it a few months ago.

I have no idea what it’s about or really even from, but here it is:

And here’s the animatic! I had been following this artist’s progression of the animatic for months and this is the final version:

Athena ScalziFreaky, right? I’m so curious as to what is going on in it, but I enjoy it even without really understanding it.

Most people I show the song to aren’t as big of a fan of it. My dad says it sounds like community theater singing Bohemian Rhapsody.

What do you think of it? Kind of catchy, no? Strangest song you’ve heard today, perhaps? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: