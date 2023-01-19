Absconding With My Wife For the Weekend
Guess who is having a weekend off with his spouse? If you guess “Why, it would appear John Scalzi is,” then you are 100% correct. We’re off to see friends and hang about and enjoy each other’s company. Honestly, sounds ideal. I believe Athena will be posting something in the next couple of days, so you will not be entirely bereft of Whatever content, but if she doesn’t, well, try to have an excellent weekend anyway.
— JS
Doesn’t absconding mean leaving secretly?
Telling us about it pretty much change the meaning to unscond?
What a wonderful idea. I hope the two of you have a great time! I love doing that with my wifey!
Hope you have a great weekend, John.