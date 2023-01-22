Happy Lunar New Year!

Hey, everyone! I just wanted to come on here real quick and wish y’all a happy Lunar New Year!

Today, I celebrated with my friends by exchanging red envelopes, making paper lanterns out of construction paper, wrapping spring rolls, and I even tried making Tang Yuan for the first time! Specifically I made these black sesame filled ones.

The spring rolls were really yummy and crispy, and the dessert I made was like super chewy mochi with sweet sesame filling oozing out. I actually didn’t end up making the ginger broth with it because I forgot about it entirely! But that’s okay because I don’t particularly like a strong ginger flavor anyway.

Happy Year of the Rabbit!

-AMS