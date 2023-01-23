Chengdu Worldcon Now Accepting Credit Cards

For those folks outside China who wanted to get a membership at this year’s Worldcon in Chengdu, but were stymied because the Worldcon site wasn’t accepting payments from outside China, there’s good news: The site now accepts credit card payments. I tried it myself and the site acknowledged my payment and membership (although, please note, after a half hour, it has yet to email me a receipt).

Please note that this year’s membership set-up is slightly more complicated than usual. If you want to vote for the Hugos this year (and nominate, if you did not have a membership for last year’s Worldcon in Chicago), and vote for future Worldcon site selections, you will specifically have to purchase a WSFS membership. Then, if you want to attend, either online or in person, you will have to purchase that attending membership separately. The WSFS membership is $50; the online attending membership (which I suspect is the one most people not living in China but still wishing to attend will end up getting) is $10. I believe you can get an attending membership without a WSFS membership (i.e., without Hugo voting rights), but I didn’t get the memberships in that sequence, so I can’t be sure.

Note also that if you want to be able to nominate for this year’s Hugos, and did not have a membership to last year’s Worldcon in Chicago, you will need to purchase your WSFS membership by January 31, which is (checks watch) soon.

Here’s the link to the English language site for the Chengdu Worldcon, if you want to get a membership.

(Also, if you have any further questions about memberships, the Chengdu Worldcon or anything else relating to those two subjects, please ask the Worldcon, not me. All that I know I have just shared, and I am not a customer support representative for the Worldcon. Thanks.)

