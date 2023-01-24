HBO Max Subtitles Need To Get With the Program
I, like many others, have been watching The Last of Us on HBO Max. I have also been watching it with subtitles, and I’m shocked at how garbage they are. You would think that such a huge, expensive, and widely-anticipated show would cater better to its subtitle-using audience, but you’d be severely disappointed.
What do I mean by “bad” subtitles, though? How can subtitles be bad, and what would good ones look like? I’m glad you asked! I was frustrated by the subtitles for The Last of Us, because they left out entire words on several occasions, they don’t indicate who is speaking, or in what tone anyone says anything, they don’t include things like sighing, gasping, exclaiming, or include any background conversation. They also include no SFX, which means no “monster screeching”, “zombie clicking”, “guns shooting”, “explosions”! How are you going to leave out the zombie noises entirely, in a zombie show?!
Aside from all this, I’m also upset about the lack of choices when it comes to the subtitles themselves. Unlike Amazon Prime, on HBO Max you can’t choose the size or transparency of the subtitles. Amazon Prime gives you four choices of font size, as well as the choice to make the background of the subtitles opaque or solid. These are important aspects of subtitles! And there’s zero choice of this on HBO Max.
So, I started to wonder if other shows/movies on HBO Max were just as bad, or if it was just their newest, most popular, biggest budget show that had shitty subtitles.
I turned on Teen Titans to see how they compared. For Teen Titans, I was surprised by the fact that the subtitles were all in caps lock. Why would you ever put subtitles in nothing but caps?! It also did not indicate tone, who was speaking, etc.
Next, I tried The Book of Life. This one was actually a little better. It indicated when someone was singing rather than speaking by putting a music note before the line, included background conversation, and showed when a character sighed, grunted, etc. The subtitles on The Book of Life were weirdly delayed though, not by much, but enough that I noticed it.
Following that, I tried South Park. Again, no indication of which character was speaking, or in what tone. How are you going to watch South Park without knowing who is speaking sarcastically?! It’s important stuff!
Finally, I tried HBO Max’s big seller, Game of Thrones. At first, I was happy that it would specify who was speaking, but it was short lived, as it was completely inconsistent. Sometimes it would say who was speaking, then for the next five times someone spoke it wouldn’t. It was occasional at best. Plus, there was a huge mix of caps lock VS not caps lock. It was very strange.
All this is to say, HBO Max needs better options for their subtitles, and better ACTUAL SUBTITLES. STOP LEAVING WORDS OUT ENTIRELY.
The fact that a 100-million-dollar show has fucking garbage ass subtitles says a lot about how much they care about accessibility. People who use subtitles deserve just as good of a viewing experience as non-users, and deserve the same amount of information that non-users get. whether it be background conversation, SFX, or indication of tone.
Do fucking better, HBO.
-AMS
I’m so glad you posted this, I have a slight hearing loss and depend on subtitles with regularity and was very put off by the attempts in The Last of Us.
Hi Athena, it probably won’t address all of your concerns, but have you tried viewing HBO Max using a different device? I have found that the subtitle experience is quite different when using my Roku than it is when viewing a streaming service via the app on my Xbox. Amazon Prime in particular seems to offer fewer viewing options in terms of size, opacity, etc. on the Xbox. Probably won’t affect that actual text, but you might find one device or another easier to at least read the subtitles.
Excellent post! I’d also like to see greater attention paid to subtitles.
THANK YOU, Athena! As a hard-of-hearing person I rely on subtitles for everything and this problem annoys the crap out of me.
Sometimes you get a choice between plain “captions/subtitles” and “SDH captions” (“Subtitles for Deaf and Hearing-Impaired”, I think). Always pick the SDH if they’re available, they have a miniscule chance of being more accurate, and they more often include SFX and music indicators.
Although I am grateful our Raku doodad has its own captions settings that (SOMETIMES) operate independently of the streaming channel’s, it’s uneven at best.
Content Producers, LISTEN UP: “NO, AI is NOT yet ready to do in-line captioning, so KNOCK THAT SH*T OFF and get actual human beings to actually do captions. In fact, get human beings who SPEAK THE DIALECT to do it, so that you don’t get the amusing but jarring effect when some American captioner applies an American word where a British English (or worse – Scots or Geordie or Cockney dialect!) word is actually being spoken.”
This is not rocket science, people. As noted on the Vox article here: https://www.vox.com/videos/23564218/subtitles-sound-downmixing-dialogue-movies-tv
production processes and audio techniques are making captions/subtitles more valuable to an ever-increasing share of the audience. Not just us geezers and the D/H community.
Ultimately services that can do a good, consistent job providing quality captioning will grow their audience and their market share.
So, YAY on you, Athena, for speaking out on this.
To add to my previous comment, HBO has a whole help page on subtitles and accessibility settings for various devices here: https://help.hbomax.com/us/Answer/Detail/000001265 You may find that subtitles (for some shows, at least) will look different if you are just looking for a translation as opposed to needing subtitles because you are hearing impaired.
As someone who is deaf, I totally agree!! I have depended on captions for as long as I had access to TVs with caption support.
I have a running joke where “CC” actually stands for “close-enough captions”. It’s a lifetime irritant.
Here’s hoping someone is able to influence HBO to make improvements!
For what it’s worth, you can override some app defaults when watching through a MacOS device and attached monitors. Systems Settings; Accessibility; Captions Accessibility. Also lets you build a custom CC config.
I could be completely wrong about this but…subtitling and closed captioning are two slightly different things.
Subtitles = only spoken words.
Closed Captioning = that plus references to all sound FX and often soundtrack music as well.
I’m the opposite of you as I prefer the minimal presence of subtitles and don’t want the music or sfx referenced.
I think subtitles are sometimes produced straight from the script and thus are not exactly 1:1 to what is said on screen (due to minor improvisations by the actors). But yes, even subtitles should state who says what.
I understand that this is disappointing. I have severe hearing loss, so I have CC on all of the time. So much of what you talked about is standard. They all are caplocked. They rarely do exclamations. Many of the scripted shows use earlier versions of the scripts to create the captions. It doesn’t usually change the context of what is actually being said. For real madness, try watching live TV with captioning!
If you have a smart TV, you may be able to change default font size and appearance by going into Settings.
(Amazon Fire television here. Changed the settings to Extra Large when spouse had trouble reading the default size the set came loaded with.)
Thank you! I’m someone who relies on subtitles 90% of the time to understand what’s going on. There have been shows I didn’t bother going back to after the first or second episode because (1) the sound quality was abysmal and (2) the subtitles sucked.
As the Vox article (linked above by Terry) alluded to, more and more people actually NEED to use subtitles to understand the shows simply because of the changes in technology. So, yeah… HBO needs to get its act together.
subtitles vary widely
the best example may be Anthony Burgess’ English subtitles for the French movie Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Gerard Depardieu , adapted from the 19th century play which took great pains to maintain the rhythm of the original production
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyrano_de_Bergerac_(1990_film)
in other news, congratulations to Scalzi senior on his Heinlein award
@snowden – You are correct. “Closed Captions” or “SDH” are text for dialog plus sounds and music. Subtitles are ostensibly translations of the dialog for foreign language movies. Unfortunately, lazy content creators replace the latter with the former.
There’s a very interesting-looking animated film on Amazon Prime called “Howl from Beyond the Fog”. Unfortunately, the dialog is in Japanese while the only option is “English [CC]”. It’s unwatchable in this form, with all of the music and sounds described.
I don’t think it’s a problem unique to HBO.
I tried watching the most recent Bond film on Amazon Prime, and much of the early dialog in the movie is in Spanish, and there NO subtitles at all. Maybe 5-10min into the movie I said F* it and stopped watching, because I had very little idea of what had been said to that point.
Certain seasons of Arthur on PBS Kids had horrid captioning for what seems like good but flawed reasoning. They simplified and paraphrased all of the text so that a deaf child could following along at an age-appropriate reading level, but this means that a hearing person was not seeing exact text. Which is disappointing when so many children and adults use the see-hear aspect of captioning to learn to decode and read and speak English.
Iain is entirely right. Subtitles are a poor second-best for the deaf; Closed captions should be what they need, and many times both are options on a DVD/Blu Ray. I don’t know about the streaming services.
But I’m not deaf (much), I just often can’t make out the exact dialog. So subtitles are what I want. I know when the zombies are screaming incoherently.
Very well said!
So many people need correct closed captions!
For the Last of Us, the big thing that I dislike about its captions is that it keeps showing the text from signs in the captions. If it were translating into a different language, it would make sense to me but it isn’t. Some of the captions for those signs just seem unnecessary. Like one said “Exit” because there was a exit sign in the shot.
Outside of that show, I’ve seen captions censored. A character will swear, for example, and the word is not be present in the captions. I can understand needing some creative liberties if the dialog was too fast for the captions to keep up so they paraphrase, but I’ve seen straight up skipping swears or changing to a different word.
YouTube gives more options than that. (And, if something like Critical Role can do professional, complete captions – always by “release”, at least mostly done the previous week when streamed – then there’s no excuse for other companies/services to not.)
Best subtitles ever,
Swedish chef makes popcorn shrimp off YouTube
You’ll have to wait until about halfway through the video- it’s amazing
Amazon Prime gives you four choices of subtitles? Who knew? Obviously not me, and we watch a LOT of stuff with subtitles. Actually, since most of our streaming is of foreign language shows, we really watch a lot of subtitles, and you’re right, a lot of them suck. Sometimes with shows like Money Heist or Squid Game, I would have to rerun it a few minutes and start again, after which the “missing” subtitles would suddenly pop up! WTF?
I think you’re talking about closed captions rather than subtitles, though same language or different language is the only difference.
Those sorts of things are always a trade off between getting it accurate and making it possible for an average person to read it all before the next one pops up. That may be the reason why things are missing. Making these things is a well developed profession and it is always possible, especially given current management, that they chose not to employ professionals.
The HBO Max player has a LOT of issues. It isn’t as starkly awful as, say, Hidive’s, but that isn’t saying much. What particularly annoys me is the autoplay that cannot be turned off. I almost never want the next episode to start up automatically.
But take heart! Soon you won’t have to be annoyed anymore because David Zaslov will memory-hole everything you want to watch and replace it all with ghosts, space aliens, and naked people in the woods programs.