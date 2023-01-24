Hey, Wanna Know Who Won This Year’s Robert A. Heinlein Award?

John @scalzi, novelist and internet personality, is the 2023 winner of the Robert A. Heinlein Award.



The award is bestowed for outstanding published works in science fiction and technical writings that inspire the human exploration of space. It will be presented at #balticon2023 pic.twitter.com/ZLPP2HCkHL — Balticon (@Balticon) January 24, 2023 It’s me, hi, I’m the winner, it’s me.

And as you might expect, I’m pretty damn happy about it. Not only because it’s an award named for Heinlein, who is an undeniable influence on me (you may recall that the Publishers Weekly review of Old Man’s War said “Though a lot of SF writers are more or less efficiently continuing the tradition of Robert A. Heinlein, Scalzi’s astonishingly proficient first novel reads like an original work by the late grand master”), but because so many of the previous winners are writers whose work I admire and are people I consider friends: Joe Haldeman, Spider Robinson, Connie Willis, David Gerold, Geoff Landis, Elizabeth Moon and Alan Steele, to name just a few names. This is a hell of a lineage to be placed in, and I am, honestly, a bit flabbergasted about it.

In other news, guess who’s going to Balticon this year? That would also be me! I’ll be there for this award presentation and also to do other stuff at the convention. It’s going to be fun. If you’re anywhere near Maryland on Memorial Day weekend, come be part of the convention and come say hello. I’m really looking forward to it.

— JS