Hey, Wanna Know Who Won This Year’s Robert A. Heinlein Award?
Posted on January 24, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 46 Comments
And as you might expect, I’m pretty damn happy about it. Not only because it’s an award named for Heinlein, who is an undeniable influence on me (you may recall that the Publishers Weekly review of Old Man’s War said “Though a lot of SF writers are more or less efficiently continuing the tradition of Robert A. Heinlein, Scalzi’s astonishingly proficient first novel reads like an original work by the late grand master”), but because so many of the previous winners are writers whose work I admire and are people I consider friends: Joe Haldeman, Spider Robinson, Connie Willis, David Gerold, Geoff Landis, Elizabeth Moon and Alan Steele, to name just a few names. This is a hell of a lineage to be placed in, and I am, honestly, a bit flabbergasted about it.
In other news, guess who’s going to Balticon this year? That would also be me! I’ll be there for this award presentation and also to do other stuff at the convention. It’s going to be fun. If you’re anywhere near Maryland on Memorial Day weekend, come be part of the convention and come say hello. I’m really looking forward to it.
— JS
Congratulations from me too! The news release sent to Ansible included a couple of mentions in later paragraphs of David Scalzi, leading me to suspect that it had been insufficiently edited from last year’s about David Gerrold.
David Langford:
One does make allowances for a copy edit error here and there. Although usually the error makes me “Joe Scalzi.”
Congratulations, John. As a Board member for the Heinlein Society let me extend a dinner invite to you and Kristy from the Society. We always try to take the winner to dinner and I figured this was the easiest way to let you you know. We (THS) we be in touch later
Betsey Wilcox
Secretary, The Heinlein Society
Does this come with a team of poolside stenographers?
Since the mid eighties there has never been a doubt in my mind that you would be winning all these awards.
It’s equally obvious that Athena has found her niche writing reviews and will soon be doing that professionally… just like her old man was doing when he visited me in Santa Barbara in the nineties.
I gave a bunch of your books to my adult son, who usually didn’t read for recreation. But he got hooked.
Congratulations, well done, and well deserved! One of the favorite authors of my . . ., um, “mature years” receiving an award named after the favorite author of my youth — nice circularity!
Also, congratulations on crashing the Balticon site. ;)
Hope to see you there if I’m able to get to the registration page…
Well-earned! Not worth my time to dive into an internet cesspool, but I imagine there’s a certain group loudly bemoaning how this documents the end of the science fiction world as we know it and the lonely few remaining true believers have been relegated to crying out in the wilderness to only those holdouts who will listen.
Fantastic news! Well deserved! The “other” John Scalzi here is thrilled for your continued success.
