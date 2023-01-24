The Great Leveler
Posted on January 24, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
The house that we bought on the property adjacent to our church is no more; neither is the rubble of that house when it was torn down. What’s left now is dirt, laid over the former basement space of the house by the machinery you see here, and soon to be blanketed in snow thanks to the storm that will hit overnight. But it was good to see the expanse of the property, and get a sense of what we have to work with in the spring, when we decide what to do with it (we already know we want parking in back and a garden in front; I mean the specifics). For one thing, it gets more sun than I thought it would, and it’s winter. That’s useful for planning.
It’s been a good day, folks.
— JS
Best of luck with your secret project!
I’m excited to watch this project unfold!
Exciting to be making headway on a big project. Fun to watch your posts and see how this will grow.
Two sets of steps but I don’t see ramps in this view of the building (quite a gothic look btw). So now you can add wheel chair or restricted mobility access from the parking lot.
Looks like the perfect spot for a cemetery.
I have to ask – knowing Krissy’s fondness for machinery, did she get the opportunity to drive that beast in the photo? I can just imagine the giant grin she’d have on her face as she sat in the cab and wielded the levers!
Nice work, I can barely tell where the secret particle accelerator is buried.