The Great Leveler

The house that we bought on the property adjacent to our church is no more; neither is the rubble of that house when it was torn down. What’s left now is dirt, laid over the former basement space of the house by the machinery you see here, and soon to be blanketed in snow thanks to the storm that will hit overnight. But it was good to see the expanse of the property, and get a sense of what we have to work with in the spring, when we decide what to do with it (we already know we want parking in back and a garden in front; I mean the specifics). For one thing, it gets more sun than I thought it would, and it’s winter. That’s useful for planning.

It’s been a good day, folks.

— JS