The Great Leveler

Posted on January 24, 2023    Posted by      7 Comments

The house that we bought on the property adjacent to our church is no more; neither is the rubble of that house when it was torn down. What’s left now is dirt, laid over the former basement space of the house by the machinery you see here, and soon to be blanketed in snow thanks to the storm that will hit overnight. But it was good to see the expanse of the property, and get a sense of what we have to work with in the spring, when we decide what to do with it (we already know we want parking in back and a garden in front; I mean the specifics). For one thing, it gets more sun than I thought it would, and it’s winter. That’s useful for planning.

It’s been a good day, folks.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

7 Comments on “The Great Leveler”

  3. Exciting to be making headway on a big project. Fun to watch your posts and see how this will grow.

  4. Two sets of steps but I don’t see ramps in this view of the building (quite a gothic look btw). So now you can add wheel chair or restricted mobility access from the parking lot.

  6. I have to ask – knowing Krissy’s fondness for machinery, did she get the opportunity to drive that beast in the photo? I can just imagine the giant grin she’d have on her face as she sat in the cab and wielded the levers!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: