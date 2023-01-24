The Kaiju Preservation Society Out in Paperback Today

And what a lovely trade paperback it is, too. It doesn’t look too much different from the hardcover, with a only a few graphic design changes to push a review quote, and to announce the book’s NYT bestseller status (thanks for that, folks, by the way). If you want to pick up this version, it’s available at pretty much any bookstore that sells science fiction.

If you still want the hardcover edition, it’s still available, but you might want to put near the top of your “to do” list, since once the paperback version of a book comes out, the hardcovers stop being printed and become increasingly scarce.

Let me reiterate how happy I am this book has done so well out in the world. It feels very much like the right book at the right time, both for me as a writer, and for quite a lot of readers. I hope people continue to find and enjoy it. And I think the people who find it and love it will probably find a lot to like about Starter Villain when it comes out in September. I’m looking forward to folks catching up with that one.

— JS