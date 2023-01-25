A Mildly Disappointing Snowpocalypse

John Scalzi

We were told for the last couple of days that today we could expect anywhere from four to eight inches of snow, and that we should probably all just stay in our houses and hunker down while the stuff blanketed the earth (and roads, and electrical wires, etc). So we did — I mean, I would have anyway, I work here and don’t actually leave the house much when I’m not traveling — and prepared for a hefty winter onslaught.

What we got was anticlimactic: an inch or two, and not even enough to completely cover the lawn. The snow we have is slushy and heavy, and a temperature drop later in the day means that slush will turn to ice and make the roads a menace. So I don’t want to completely discount the weather, or how it will mess with getting around (and possibly the electrical, if the ice weighs down the wires). But there’s a difference between being told you might have to dig yourself out, and whatever this is.

I’ll still take it over a snowpocalypse! I don’t actually like being trapped! But, yeah. Mildly disappointing all the same.

— JS

  1. Disappointed that your chance of doom has dropped from maybe too very slim is interesting

  3. My wife and I moved from Houston, TX, to Belfast, UK, about 2.5 yrs ago. Living in Houston, I wasn’t all that surprised to not have snow (most “winters” were still in the 70s/80s), but now that we’re in Belfast, I’m genuinely surprised that I’ve barely seen any since we’ve been here. Lots of freezing temps, ice, and rain, but really not much snow. Anyone who thinks global warming isn’t a thing is either seriously misinformed, or outright delusional. I can remember spending the first 12 years of my life (until 1984) in Chicago, where, lots of times, the snow didn’t completely thaw out until May, so to barely see snow at all, here in Belfast, is just weird.

  5. That same storm is now hitting Southern Ontario and it looks like a lot of snow right now. It’s also pretty windy and I certainly wouldn’t want to be driving in it.

