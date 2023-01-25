I Cleaned Out My Bathroom Today (Yes, That’s Really What This Post Is About)
I’ve mentioned on here a few times that I have a bit of a hoarding problem, and I really do mean that genuinely. My life is seriously impacted by it, and every once in a while I get a super strong urge to fix it. That feeling struck today, so, I took a big step and cleaned out my bathroom, which contained years worth of stuff.
Tons of expired skincare in the back of drawers, bobby pins from freshman homecoming, perfumes I hate the smell of, thirteen packs of that floss the dentist gives you at your checkups, and more. So much stuff I thought that maybe one day I’d have a use for. But I realized that this “maybe” mentality is ruining my life.
Maybe I’ll need that extra nail file some day, I think as it sits there for four years, untouched. Maybe I need to keep this product in the box, and keep the original packaging, as it expires two years later and was never even removed from the box. Maybe I’ll use this moisturizer again, even though I bought a new one specifically because I didn’t like this one. Maybe I need this backup comb in case I misplace my three hairbrushes.
It was just… so much. And so tiring. My bathroom looked like a tornado went through it, with tiny tubes of toothpaste scattered around, four different facial cleansers on the counter, a pretty jar for Q-tips that sat empty because I never remembered to fill it with Q-tips.
But, today, I cleaned off every shelf and cleaned out every drawer, and threw away two trash bags worth of stuff. And it hurt me. It genuinely hurt my soul to throw away makeup I wore in college, unopened things I’d gotten in subscription boxes, products I’d received as Christmas gifts I never really touched because I didn’t want to use them up since someone I cared about gave it to me.
My shelves were so dusty, and all the products that sat on those shelves were just as dusty, proving that I never touched them or used them. They had to go. It was time, y’know?
I’m happy I did it, and it honestly only took me a little over an hour. I’m not sure why it took me so long to get around to doing it, but I did. And that progress is honestly substantial for me, because for some reason, there’s a mental toll that comes with throwing it all away.
It was hard in the moment, but I feel so much better now. And I’m actually proud of myself, which is a really, really good feeling.
Congrats! That really isn’t easy, once you’ve gotten mired in those habits of thinking. But being glad you did it, rather than panicky, is a really good sign. I hope you’re able to keep it up and shift your thinking over time so these kinds of Herculean clean-out efforts aren’t necessary anymore.
(I spent my Christmas vacation filling a 15-cubic-yard dumpster with items belonging to my in-laws and only making a dent in one of the several basement rooms piled to the ceiling with stuff, so . . . yeah, I use the term “Herculean” without any exaggeration.)
Wonderful !
And now every time you use the bathroom you can admire it; How sparkly clean and organized it is, and the cute little jar full of useful Q-tips. You rock!
Boy this struck home. The few times I’ve done this I had the same feeling as you:
…it honestly only took me a little over an hour. I’m not sure why it took me so long to get around to doing it…
Yep, it’s not the huge project you think it will be and why didn’t I do this earlier? Of course there are many areas of my house that I have still to get to, but I will, really I will, …someday soon. ;-)
Every time I do something like this (clean out the bathroom, basement, the freezer!), I go back in and look at it several times per day just to marvel at how well I did. Lol. 😂
Decluttering for me is hard because of sentiment — that old eyeliner, I have no problem giving away but the eyeshadow palette someone gave me as a gift? Oof. I do find it easier to declutter items rather than photos and memorabilia, so it’s good to exercise your “throwing away muscles” by going through stuff with less emotional impact. Don’t forget to check expiration dates, most makeup has a two year life span after opening whereas skin care and mascara is 6 months!
I totally get this, Athena! In fact, it runs in my family. When my mother moved to Ireland and decided to sell her house in America, we had the task of emptying it to sell – sending furniture and useful stuff to a storage unit, and disposing of, uh…. “extra” stuff.
I kid you not, we opened closets that were packed to the DOORFRAME with boxes, plastic bins, bags, stacks of stuff. And when we removed that layer, there was another layer behind that. And another one… clean, used underthings from forty years ago in plastic bins, carefully folded and sorted by color. Box after box of old subscription receipts for record clubs and book clubs that had gone out of business decades ago.
Every cupboard, closet and drawer in the house was jammed. Anything that wasn’t ‘public’ space, like bedrooms and upstairs bath, was crammed with ‘organizer’ pieces of furniture packed with stuff, just enough room to walk between them all.
The study was awash in plastic drawer units, shelving, etc. Jammed with magazine bins full of old periodicals, boxes and boxes of clippings and handouts from professional conferences. Bankers boxes piled on the lower shelves, smaller file organizers cramming the upper shelves and top. Boxes and trunks of every piece of art work or school papers with “As” all the kids ever did. Boxes and tins and bins and albums of photos.
It scared me a bit, and woke me up. Did I want to live my life as a custodian of stuff? If my mother lived to be a hundred and six and spent every waking moment looking at and “appreciating” all the stuff she saved she’d STILL die with a large chunk of it gathering dust, undisturbed since the 1960s.
I’ve never gone all Marie Kondo or anything, but since then I’ve periodically made efforts to clear away all the stuff I unthinkingly keep “because I might have a use for it someday.”
At first it was a hell of a chore and exhausted me and gave me lots of stress and anxiety, especially worrying about throwing away “good” things rather than finding some person, place or institution that could USE them. I did manage to come up with a few options for some of that stuff, but at some point, if it’s not ‘easy enough’ to offload it to someone else who will value/use it, it goes on the tip pile and I don’t kick myself about not trying hard enough to recycle. My mental health matters more.
Now I manage kind of the way you just did. I think “I’ve got some energy today. What can I cull?” And I pick ONE spot that’s accumulated stuff – the closet shelf in the office, maybe. Or the lower cupboard on the kitchen island. Or just a drawer in the bathroom. And I do THAT.
And then reward myself with something I like – a ginger cream, or a sitdown with a favorite DVD, whatever.
And over the years I’ve managed to make my life a lot less cluttered and less stressful.
I can count the number of times I thought “Oh, I wish I hadn’t gotten rid of that” on one hand and have some unused fingers.
So yay, YOU! Keep ‘taming the hoarding demon’ on your wish list and you can pull it off. It can be done.
The little dental flosses you get from your dentist, if sealed, are good to donate to shelters (along with unopened hotel toiletries).
There’s a point where you don’t own stuff anymore, and it owns you.
Very courageous of you to fight back.
Score: Athena 1, stuff 0.
Good for you!!! I don’t know if I would consider myself having hoarder tendencies but I am definitely a pack rat. I really try not to buy “things” anymore. Collect different things and it is so easy to get overwhelmed. I have found it is easier to get rid of things through my local buy nothing group. Giving away things that are still useful instead of throwing it away makes it easier. I too find myself throwing away expired face products because i never used them.
Firstly, I am really proud of you! Well done! I wish you luck in trying to alter your habits so that you don’t have to do a huge clean up again in the future.
I’m currently working on a whole house declutter, and I’m doing really well with it so far. There’s some websites that have been helping me both with tips and with a better-for-me process. But also I’ve had a mental shift that’s put me in action instead of my usual lazy inaction. It’s not an attitude change but rather feels like some change in brain chemistry that’s improved my executive functioning without actually taking medication to help it. I sincerely hope it lasts (it’s happened before, but not for extended periods).
I’m going to share some of the things that are really working for me, in hopes they might help someone else!
Firstly, for several years I’ve followed and worked (partway) through Taylor Flanery’s Declutter 365 project: https://www.home-storage-solutions-101.com/declutter.html
It breaks down working to declutter your entire household into 15 min daily assignments. At this point I’m pretty much beyond needing to follow the specific assignments in the order she has them, but instead stick to the idea of small discreet clean up tasks. It makes everything seem more manageable and not some gargantuan project I’m afraid to start.
Newer to me are the methods of Dana K White of A Slob Comes Clean: https://www.aslobcomesclean.com/
Her methodology is pretty much the opposite of Marie Kondo, and works so much better for me. She keeps you from making a bigger mess while you declutter. And her container concept helped reframe things in my brain so I make better decisions on what items I keep.
External validation is very helpful for me – I want that gold star for a task well done and I want as many of them as I can get. So I love habitica.com where I can set up habits and To Dos and then click them for credit when I do things.
Other things helping me in my current decluttering kick… Firstly making a physical To Do list every day. It won’t just be of things I want/need to do that day, but also some future tasks I want to not forget about. I generally make the list a little too long for accomplishing in one day because that keeps me in motion better, but not so long that it’s overwhelming and I do nothing instead. I then tackle the list in random order. Then I have the joy of crossing things off the list and once most things are crossed off and/or the page is full, then I start a new one with the undone things and new stuff as needed.
Final thing helping me right now is a Do It Now mentality. There are all sorts of things I put aside to do later because I don’t want to do them now (and/or executive functioning wasn’t working). Those dishes I need to handwash, that I usually let pile up for a week or so until I have no clean pots and pans for cooking — it turns out if I clean them daily it takes me five whole minutes a day, and now my kitchen looks nice all the time. That gift bag that needs to be put away downstairs? It takes less than a minute to do it, instead of leaving it on the counter where it might sit for days/weeks/months/years until I notice it.
Before I was all about being physically lazy about putting things where they belong in the name of doing them in some magically more efficient way that meant less trips up and down stairs. And you know what? “Efficiency” meant I didn’t get things done in any reasonable timeframe. And the extra trips I’m making around the house are good for me. I have the time, I need the movement, and the satisfaction I currently have for every single little task accomplished is giving me the momentum to keep going.
In the past 3 weeks I’ve put twice as much trash out for pickup than usual, for all the stuff I’ve realized should be trashed. I’ve given numerous things away to neighbors (that wanted them!), made a couple runs to donate a car load, and made several trips to the recycling center. It feels good and is making a real impact on my home.