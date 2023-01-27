Where is My Mind

I’ve had a ridiculously good week this week, enough so that it’s done my brain in just a bit. Some of it you know, some of it you will know soon, and some of it I won’t be able to tell you for a while. Just know I’m happy but mildly discombobulated at the moment. It’s good! But, yeah. Brain dead in the best way. I’ll get myself back together soon.

In the mean time, here’s Postmodern Jukebox, Featuring Allison Young, doing some entirely appropriate Pixies.

— JS