A Gentle Reminder

Posted on January 28, 2023
There’s a current kerfuffle in the speculative fiction space and some folks are wondering why certain authors/notables in that space haven’t chimed in (this has not been directed at me, as I’m not in that particular space, but some others I know of). This is a good time to link back to this, which I wrote several years ago about a not-entirely-dissimilar situation that did involve me, or at least, involved people expecting it to involve me. The basic outlines of what I wrote there apply to other people as well, when their public response to a blow-up is asked for, and sometimes, demanded.
The short version is to please remember that when you’re asking someone to respond to some event, they may not want to or be able to, for all sorts of reasons, and maybe keep in mind that there’s an actual person on the other end of your request, trying to process things in real time along with everybody else. What you do with this reminder is up to you, of course.
Also, I’m not addressing the particulars of the current kerfuffle here because for the purposes of this piece, they aren’t relevant, except for the part noted, where people are asking/demanding responses from other people they want to have weigh in.
That being the case, it’s okay not to speculate on the particular kefuffle at hand, and attempts to port it over here for discussion are not encouraged (i.e., I’ll probably snip them out if they show up). Thanks.
