Winter Meander

Posted on January 28, 2023

I downloaded a new synth and fiddled a bit with it today, and this is what came out. As the title implies, it’s a bit of a meander rather than a proper composition, but it was still fun to put together. At some point I’m going to some actual songs, with, like, lyrics and stuff. Until then, here you go.

— JS

3 Comments

  3. Have YOU, yes, you, considered a bright future in the ever-expanding world of call-center waiting tunes? Make big bucks working from home! No talent or experience required.

