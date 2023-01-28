Winter Meander
Posted on January 28, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
I downloaded a new synth and fiddled a bit with it today, and this is what came out. As the title implies, it’s a bit of a meander rather than a proper composition, but it was still fun to put together. At some point I’m going to some actual songs, with, like, lyrics and stuff. Until then, here you go.
— JS
I really love this. I would absolutely want to use it for the intro/outro music for my podcast, if I had one. :)
Play freebird next!
Have YOU, yes, you, considered a bright future in the ever-expanding world of call-center waiting tunes? Make big bucks working from home! No talent or experience required.