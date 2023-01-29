Black & White Concert Photos Are Totally the Best

When I was on the JoCo Cruise last year I took my usual literally thousands of photos and intended to post a curated selection of the ones that weren’t blurry, as I usually do. But I went straight from the 2022 cruise into my Kaiju Preservation Society book tour (seriously; I had one day at home between the cruise and the tour, just enough time to do laundry and pet my cats and dog), and by the time I got back the photos had sort of fallen off my radar of things to do. It wasn’t until today that, at the request of Storm DiCostanzo, who wanted to see them, I finally started going through the photos from last March to pick out the ones I wanted to upload. While I was picking the photos and editing them in Photoshop, I also decided to do black and white versions of each of the pictures I selected.

Why? Because black and white is kind of inherently nifty, and also, black and white gives you a lot of options to save photos that might be a bit, uh, messy in color. This is particularly the case with photos taken during a concert, which has tricky lighting conditions to begin with — it’s very dark in the theater, except for the stage, where it is very bright, which is exactly the kind of contrast that confuses a camera and makes for blurry and/or over-exposed photos.

Modern photoediting can deal with a lot of this – I have an array of Photoshop plugins now that can sharpen and denoise photos to such an extent that previously unworkable photos are now salvageable – but for the photos where the colors are too tricky to work with or the image is so contrasted-out that a color version is never going to look great, switching the photo to black and white to work on it in that (lack of) color space can give you excellent and sometimes surprising results. Mistakes and shortcomings are suddenly transformed into aesthetic choices.

Even when the picture looks perfectly good in color, black and white gives you the opportunity to focus on some things that tend to get overlooked in color photography: textures and contrasts and details that might otherwise elude the eye show up to great effect in black and white. It’s like you’ve taken two images with the same photo; you make different choices in the editing and the two versions of the photo tell different but related stories.

Now, contrary to the implication one might get from the headline above, I don’t think black and white is inherently better than color photography. Each has their own strengths. Some photos look better in color. But again, in a situation like concert photography, black and white photography offers another avenue to take a photo that might not fully work in color, and make it shine in monochrome. And doing a black and white version of the photos I’m selecting, even the ones that work just fine in color, is a good practice for me, to find out what’s in the picture I might otherwise miss. It’s fun and educational. And I get some cool photos out of it, too.

— JS