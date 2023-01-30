The Kaiju Preservation Society Wins a 2023 Alex Award

Last week I was asked to participate in a Zoom meeting about PR stuff, but when I signed in what was really going on was a bunch of librarians telling me The Kaiju Preservation Society had won an Alex Award this year. Which, I’m not going to lie, was a much better Zoom meeting to have than a general chat about PR stuff.

For those not up on the Alex, it’s given annually by the American Library Association to “ten books published in the adult market that have special value for teens as well “the ten best adult books that appeal to teen audiences.” Basically, these are the books librarians felt really good recommending to teens this year. And Kaiju is one of them!

Here’s the full list:

“A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting,” by Sophie Irwin, published by Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House;

by Sophie Irwin, published by Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House; “Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution,” by R. F. Kuang, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers;

by R. F. Kuang, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “Chef’s Kiss,” written by Jarrett Melendez, illustrated by Danica Brine, published by Oni Press, an imprint of Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group;

written by Jarrett Melendez, illustrated by Danica Brine, published by Oni Press, an imprint of Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group; “Daughter of the Moon Goddess,” by Sue Lynn Tan, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers;

by Sue Lynn Tan, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, published by Simon & Schuster;

by Jennette McCurdy, published by Simon & Schuster; “Solito: A Memoir,” by Javier Zamora, published by Hogarth, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House;

by Javier Zamora, published by Hogarth, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House; “The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere.,” written and illustrated by James Spooner, published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers;

written and illustrated by James Spooner, published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “The Kaiju Preservation Society,” by John Scalzi, published by Tor Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, a division of Macmillan Publishing Group;

by John Scalzi, published by Tor Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, a division of Macmillan Publishing Group; “True Biz,” by Sara Nović, published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House;

by Sara Nović, published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House; “Wash Day Diaries,” written by Jamila Rowser, illustrated by Robyn Smith, published by Chronicle Books.

That’s an excellent group of books, if I do say so myself.

This is actually the second time I’ve won an Alex, the first time for Lock In in 2015. Then it was just an announcement; now it’s a surprise Zoom call, and, I’m told a medal that will be sent to me. Which is awesome, I love getting actual award bauble.

Congratulations to my fellow Alex winners!

— JS