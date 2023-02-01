A Crumbl Cookies Location Opened Up 45 Minutes Away From Me So Obviously I Had To Go Get Some

Hello, everyone, and welcome to my second post over Crumbl Cookies! You may remember my post from October where I tried them for the first time while in Minneapolis. I hadn’t gotten the chance to try them again until recently, because a new location popped up not too far away from me. It is far enough away that I won’t eat them all the time, though, which is good.

I was planning to get a 6-pack so I could try all their flavors, but two of the flavors this week were ones I’d already had. As per usual, they always have their milk chocolate chip, and this week they had the Pink Sugar again. I’ve been seeing a lot of people online saying they basically always have the Pink Sugar, so I decided to go with the 4-pack box.

Here we have, Churro, Chocolate Cookies & Cream, Blueberry Muffin, and Key Lime Pie.

I asked my parents to try them with me, and my dad agreed but my mom said she would pass. Then she ended up taking a bite of them all, anyways. Classic.

We started with the Churro one, because my dad is a churro fanatic. The cookie aspect of this cookie was pretty good, it was like a snickerdoodle, crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, with a rich, thick cinnamon buttercream that was super indulgent. It was definitely good, very cinnamon-y, but for me there was an odd sort of saltiness underneath all the sweetness that was kind of weird. Still yummy, though!

We just went down the line after that, so the Chocolate Cookies & Cream was next. This one was nothing special. It just tasted like an average chocolate cookie, and the chocolate cookie pieces on top didn’t really add anything. Honestly, it tasted more like a brownie. Don’t get me wrong, I like a good Brookie every now and again, but this one just wasn’t doing it for me.

Thirdly, we have the Blueberry Muffin. This cookie has blueberries baked in, and then has a blueberry muffin streusel on top. The cookie itself was very scone-like, as my dad put it. Something about the texture made it much less like a cookie, not at all like a muffin top, and more like a scone than anything. It tasted great, though! As for the topping, to me it was weirdly dry. Like when you bit into it it turned into dust that kinda fell apart and got crumbs everywhere. It was a little hard to eat without making a mess, but that might just be a me problem. Loved the taste, though.

Finally, the Key Lime Pie, which my dad insists is just a tart and not a cookie at all. I can’t really argue with him, as the description on the website doesn’t even say “cookie” in it like all the other five do. It really is just handheld key lime pie. And it’s delicious! Personally, I’m a huge fan of graham cracker crust, and I love key lime pie anyway, so there was nothing not to like here. I will say, if you’re a fan of a very tart or citrusy key lime pie, this one may not be for you, as it’s quite sweet, with just a hint of tartness. Though, I’m sure if you squeezed the lime on top it would add some acidity to cut through the thick filling.

All in all, I really enjoyed this week’s flavors. My dad says that his theory on Crumbl Cookies is that they are just other desserts masquerading as cookies. A churro, a key lime pie, a blueberry muffin? None of these things are cookies! Well, whatever they are, they’re pretty dang good!

My dad’s rankings are as follows: Churro, Key Lime Pie, Blueberry Muffin, and Chocolate Cookies & Cream.

My rankings are: Blueberry Muffin, a tie for Key Lime Pie and Churro, and Chocolate Cookies & Cream.

My mom said: They were all fuckin’ delicious.

There you have it folks! Which one looks best to you? Are you a fan of key lime pie as a dessert? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS