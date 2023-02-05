She’s a Little Bit Rebel Senator, He’s a Little Bit Moisture Farmer
Me: Hey, you wanna know what’s the weirdest thing in the world?
Krissy: (sighs) What’s the weirdest thing in the world?
Me: Why did you just sigh there?
Krissy: I didn’t sigh, I just exhaled heavily.
Me: That’s actually the definition of a sigh.
Krissy: You were telling me about the weirdest thing in the world.
Me: Okay, so, In 1977, the Donny and Marie Osmond show did a whole bit on Star Wars and Donny played Luke and Marie played Leia.
Krissy: Okay.
Me: They are brother and sister, and they were playing Luke and Leia, who were brother and sister, too, but no one knew that at the time. They were the first people in any media to accurately portray the relationship between Luke and Leia. They were totally ahead of the curve. Donny and Marie. Osmond.
Krissy: George Lucas probably knew.
Me: Did he, though? The whole thing about Luke and Leia being siblings didn’t come out until Return of the Jedi. It was kinda hinted in Empire but that Yoda utterance about there being another was really open ended. Look, I’m a writer. The whole idea that we have any idea how a whole trilogy is going to while we write the first installment is mostly bullshit. We’re all making it up as we go along. I think George Lucas was thinking about what the hell he was going to do with Luke and Leia in future movies, had no clue, then watched this episode of the Donny & Marie show and was all, like, “oh, siblings, that’s a really good idea,” and then tucked it away for later. Then, bam, Jedi, and suddenly they’re twins.
Krissy: You seriously think George Lucas got the “Luke and Leia are siblings” idea from Donny and Marie.
Me: All the evidence fits!
Krissy: And you think this is, in fact, the weirdest thing in the world.
Me: Can you think of anything weirder?
Krissy: Not off the top of my head.
Me: There you go.
Krissy: Are you saying this came off the top of your head?
Me: Well, no, I’ve been thinking about it for a while.
Krissy: How long?
Me: (checks watch) About 46 years.
Krissy: (sighs)
— JS
Yes, but Kris Kristofferson as Han? GENIUS.
Freedom’s just another word for having a blaster by your side
I want to know more about this watch, that you routinely check to determine the time in multi-year increments.
Is this the phenomena the kidz refer to as a ‘dad joke’ perhaps?
Krissy is a saint, you know.
I would also argue that George Lucas didn’t know he was going to make Luke and Leia brother and sister until Return of the Jedi, but I don’t know about Donnie and Marie being the example that led him to that idea.
Because, well… no one told Alan Dean Foster that before he started writing Splinter of the Mind’s Eye (1978), did they?? For anyone who had read the book beforehand, that reveal at the end of Return of the Jedi sure was a surprise, but for a very different reason!
Fun fact: in the Halloween franchise, John Carpenter said he got the idea to make Laurie and Michael siblings after a long night of writing, drinking beer, and watching Return of the Jedi.
Both the Halloween and Star Wars franchises are good examples of why one shouldn’t retcon.
OMG, there is even a reference to “the Higher Ground”
the Osmonds are wizards!
@Linda Sohl
The big question about SotME for me would be whether George Lucas had any involvement at all. I know that Alan Dean Foster ghost wrote the novelization of Star Wars, and I’m pretty sure that the book pretty much launched the Del Rey publishing imprint. Of course Del Ray was going to want more Star Wars and they already had the guy who wrote the first book under contract, so would they even need to have involved Lucas beyond making sure they had the rights?
I’m more interested in finding out how the heck you turned up this extremely rare easter egg! Great find.
And sorry if this isn’t PC, but I gotta admit, I somehow find Marie Osmond as Princess Leia kind of…hot! lol
Remember, Krissy, you CHOSE to marry that man……………………..
chortlesnoot
—KRAD
That’s love right there.
I’m with Ryan – Kris Kristofferson makes one HELL of a Han Solo!
And, yeah – Krissy must be a saint to stay married to you….
This is all a little unexpected.
Leia being Luke’s sister wasn’t decided on until the production of Return of the Jedi.
Plans changed a lot during the production of the OT (including it being a trilogy and not a longer serial). That Luke had a sister was decided prior to ESB but at that point it was going to be another character entirely who would enter the story after Luke’s part of it was finished.
When the decision was made that Jedi would be the last movie due to impending burnout Lucas had to fill in the blank of the “other” Skywalker and didn’t have any other candidates.
Well, I for one won’t be sleeping tonight! It couldn’t have been, could it? Nah! But just maybe…
This is now established canon.
Hi John;
For the record: the only instructions/information I was given prior to writing Splinter was that I should come up with a story that could be filmed on a low budget. That was it. I was then allowed to write whatever I wanted within the strictures delineated by the first film. Certainly nothing was even hinted about Luke & Leia being siblings. Or Vader being Luke’s father, for that matter.
Has to have been closer to 40 years, really; the Osmond sketch is closer to 46 but there was no reason to think it had any significance until Jedi came out.
Am I the only who loves that the OG Alan Dean Foster showed up on this comment thread just to add his timing details?
Alan, thanks for the fantastic novelizations of so many properties over the years. Your book WAS my Star Wars until I finally got to see it on VHS (after I’d seen ESB in the theater.)
This is a gem. I guess everything is still out there on the internet! Paul Lind was pretty special, too.