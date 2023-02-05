She’s a Little Bit Rebel Senator, He’s a Little Bit Moisture Farmer

Me: Hey, you wanna know what’s the weirdest thing in the world?

Krissy: (sighs) What’s the weirdest thing in the world?

Me: Why did you just sigh there?

Krissy: I didn’t sigh, I just exhaled heavily.

Me: That’s actually the definition of a sigh.

Krissy: You were telling me about the weirdest thing in the world.

Me: Okay, so, In 1977, the Donny and Marie Osmond show did a whole bit on Star Wars and Donny played Luke and Marie played Leia.

Krissy: Okay.

Me: They are brother and sister, and they were playing Luke and Leia, who were brother and sister, too, but no one knew that at the time. They were the first people in any media to accurately portray the relationship between Luke and Leia. They were totally ahead of the curve. Donny and Marie. Osmond.

Krissy: George Lucas probably knew.

Me: Did he, though? The whole thing about Luke and Leia being siblings didn’t come out until Return of the Jedi. It was kinda hinted in Empire but that Yoda utterance about there being another was really open ended. Look, I’m a writer. The whole idea that we have any idea how a whole trilogy is going to while we write the first installment is mostly bullshit. We’re all making it up as we go along. I think George Lucas was thinking about what the hell he was going to do with Luke and Leia in future movies, had no clue, then watched this episode of the Donny & Marie show and was all, like, “oh, siblings, that’s a really good idea,” and then tucked it away for later. Then, bam, Jedi, and suddenly they’re twins.

Krissy: You seriously think George Lucas got the “Luke and Leia are siblings” idea from Donny and Marie.

Me: All the evidence fits!

Krissy: And you think this is, in fact, the weirdest thing in the world.

Me: Can you think of anything weirder?

Krissy: Not off the top of my head.

Me: There you go.

Krissy: Are you saying this came off the top of your head?

Me: Well, no, I’ve been thinking about it for a while.

Krissy: How long?

Me: (checks watch) About 46 years.

Krissy: (sighs)

— JS