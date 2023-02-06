I Was Going to Write a Piece Today But Then I Got a Secret Rush Assignment, So Here’s a Cat Instead
What was the assignment? I can’t tell you, it’s secret! But it was fun and enjoyable and it was kind of neat to parachute into it at just about the last minute. And also, a picture of cats and toe beans is a win for everyone. Hope you had a fabulous Monday, folks.
— JS
Cicatrice says, “I believe the response to that is, ‘Oh…. look at those toe beans!'” (Assume the tone of voice is sticky-sweet.)