I Have No Brain and I Must Veg: The Virtue of How It’s Made
Posted on February 8, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 32 Comments
There are times when your brain turns to cheese, and is not good for anything useful, and yet you are not tired enough to sleep. For times like this, I turn to How It’s Made, the TV show where, to bland-yet-weirdly-compelling background music, the creation process of every day objects is documented and explained. Are these explanations interesting? Not as such, but they have the form and function of being interesting without actually demanding, you know, thought. It feels like you’re learning things but it actually requires nothing of you. It slides into your eyeballs and falls right out of your brain five minutes later. I love it and could easily watch 14 hours of it without interruption.
What is your “my brain is cheese and yet I cannot sleep” distraction? I crave your answer.
— JS
My brain cheese is scrolling through Instagram and watching doggie, foodie, and artists-making-art reels. I blame this on having fast enough internet for the first time ever (I got Starlink about 10 months ago).
I’ll put on a TV show and let it run. Usually Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Elementary, Lost Girl or Wynonna Earp.
My kids loved How It’s Made on the Discovery Channel when they were young. At some point my son discovered some youtube series like “is it a good idea to microwave this” and “will it blend.” At the end of the workday my brain either catches up on news, reads a book, or follows blogs of interesting people. Makes sense that the interesting people need a different outlet.
Yes to How It’s Made. Also, woodturning and restoration videos, the not-chatty ones.
The Incredible Dr. Pol. I love the show and how they help the animals Terri come across, but it’s not like I’m learning how to be a vet or anything.
Searched on YouTube, and there it is. Ready for my next cheese brain.
South Korean production bakery videos
like this:
Leah Adams, have you tried DEATH IN PARADISE for your cheap&cheerful mystery fix yet? It’s a long-running BBC series about a lovely small fictional Caribbean island with a murder rate to rival Detroit’s, and the revolving door of ex-Scotland Yard inspectors who somehow end up as the Chief of Detectives solving play-fair murder mysteries with the aid of the local police force and the semi-aid/semi-impediment of the island’s Commissioner (one of the two persons on the show who’ve been there from the start).
Scalzi, I used to watch MYTHBUSTERS and TOP GEAR for that same “I feel like I’m learning something, but it pours right out of my brain” feeling. I am, however, looking forward to a SF/Mystery series from you about somebody who solves crimes based on all of the HOW ITS MADE episodes he’s watched….
Another vote for How It’s Made, with British voiceover if given the choice. I also really enjoy the soothing Canadian tones of Ted Woodford, a luthier in Hamilton, Ontario. He shows himself repairing ridiculously expensive guitars, and also the really cheap ones that are maybe not even worth the effort in strictly economic terms. He’s taught me a lot about woodworking.
David Attenborough
Other nature documentaries
How the Universe Works
Other science and space documentaries
How It’s Made
Timothy Liebe, yes! I love that show.
Best Thing I Ever Ate on Food Network, How It’s Made, and Antiques Roadshow
Reruns of anything light that I enjoyed the first time around, usually comedies: 70’s, 80’s, modern classics like “Hot in Cleveland,” and lots of British comedies. It works best with shows I have seen many times. Set the sleep timer and bye bye insomnia!
Romcoms. Ones that I’ve watched over and over. It’s the movie version of comfort food. Specifically the original ‘Overboard’, which I will never admit how many times I’ve seen. ‘A Good Year’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘Leap Year’ and most recently ’Fools Gold’. To name a few. I have a list.
I have no recommendations. I’ll have to give your show a try.
Right now it is any of the Game Warden shows. I am on season 8 of the Northwest Law one.
I watch How It’s Made all the time. I put cartoons on (Looney Tunes esp), Boomerang channel, and crochet…..blanks my mind right out.
Actually, now that I think about it, I have a better one: The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.
I play mesmerizing and mindless games like Blocks or Woodoku. Unfortunately, I sometimes get a cramp in my hand before my brain zones out…
Hank Green’s SciShow on YouTube, especially the interview episodes with the animal visits at the end. There are, like, 90 of them in the playlist, so they can run all night if my brain is being annoying. I’ve tried music and audio books, but Hank and Co are the perfect combo of interesting but not-too-interesting, and generally even sound levels.
Love that show too! We live in New England. Lone Star Law is in Texas and the situations are often rougher.
It used to be Mythbusters, then American Pickers, How It’s Made and Border Security. These days it’s YouTube videos of magnet fishing, mudlarking, people emptying out lockers they bought at auction and/or people unboxing pallets of Amazon returns etc. for sorting & resale.
Midsomer Murders on Prime. More than 20 seasons of “people get murdered in interesting ways in lovely English villages”. You can play Spot the Star Before They Were Famous, too. Olivia Colman, Orlando Bloom, Tobias Menzies, etc.
reruns of the various Law and Order shows. Very formulaic and easy to have on in the background.
Jigsaw puzzles.
And match-three drop strategy computer games.
Also walking. Walking is very good.
I love the game Cubis Gold, as it totally relaxes me because I’ve played it so much. When I get to level 100 and it starts cutting back on the time available for each level, I start over at level 1. It’s not the winning that matters to me, it’s the playing. Unfortunately I can only run it on an old laptop with Windows Vista. Luckily it doesn’t require the internet so I just stay disconnected from WiFi since the OS is so out of date.
I like to watch restoration videos on YouTube where someone will take an old broken and rusted tool and go through all the steps (often silently) as they restore it. (I highly recommend Hand Tool Rescue’s “IBM Cheese Cutter” as a recent-to-me example.)
Also Baumgartner Restoration where he cleans old oil paintings, narrating each step of the process.
And I used to watch videos of an old guy in China who would cut and trim the hooves of neglected donkeys. Don’t know why. It just absolutely scratched some part of my brain.
Reality TV craft or cooking shows: the ones without a nasty competive edge and with supportive and technically proficient judges and contestants – The Great Australian or British) Bake-Off, Sewing Bee
I have so many. How stuff works, how it’s made, Border Patrol, motorway Cops, pbs eons and timelines on YouTube
How It’s Made got me through more than one of my husband’s hospital stays when I couldn’t stand the house being quiet, but had no capacity to actually parse anything important. I’m also a big fan (and a Patreon backer) of Baumgartner Restoration, and I’ve been falling down a makeup restoration rabbit hole lately, as well.
There’s a YouTube channel called post 10 about a guy who goes around his town in heavy rain storms clearing storm drains.
Watching the water slowly form little whirlpools as he works–then bigger whirlpools, then a sudden flow–is really affecting.
I also like videos about rewilding land and restoring rivers by reintroducing beavers or adding SBSs (simulated beaver structures) to slow erosion, resist wildfires, and restore habitat, is incredibly soothing. Searching for “stream restoration” brings up a bunch of options, since there are so many local groups doing this work and documenting it online.
Alas, the video is unavailable to me (I live in Canada).