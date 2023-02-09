Krissy’s Office at the Old Church

Posted on February 9, 2023    Posted by      8 Comments

John Scalzi

Slowly but surely things are moving along in the church renovations. Krissy has gotten herself a pretty fantastic desk set, and it’s been installed, and now she’s doing work in her new office space. She’s not entirely done decorating — that chair she’s in is temporary, and there are area rugs to come — but it’s functional now, which is a nice step. My office space you can see in the center right; I have yet to do any decorating at all, but that will come in fairly short order.

We have one last major bit of outside renovation which needs to be completed, involving capping a chimney; this has taken longer than expected because contractors are scarce on the ground these days and also it’s been winter (still is, although it was 62 degrees here today), but we have someone coming tomorrow to take a look. We’re knocking on all the wood that this will solve that problem.

But enough is done that we can get to work in here. It’s a nice space for work.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “Krissy’s Office at the Old Church”

  5. It’s a beautiful space. But it’s a shame to cover that lovely floor with rugs. I’m looking forward to see what else you do with the space.

  6. Elizabeth Mancz:

    Don’t worry, there’s more than enough hardwood flooring to go around.

    Lif Strand:

    I used a wide angle lens, and also, the space is huuuuge.

  7. Now that you are starting to move in, is there a time table on when you will reveal your illustrious plans for the space?

    Looks awesome, for sure.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
February 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: