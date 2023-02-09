Stationery Haul Courtesy Of An Internet Pal!

Athena ScalziAn internet friend sent me an amazing package full of goodies, and I wanted to come on here and share a few of them with y’all.

We actually did a sticker trade, which was good for me because it prompted me to organize my sticker collection a bit and put things in my sticker binder and sticker book. Now, I’ve got even more great stuff for my collection!

First off, let’s talk about how adorable her packaging skills are:

An array of stationery items scattered across the table. There's envelopes full of stickers, pretty paper with matching envelopes, a colorful package tied with string, etc.

I mean how aesthetic is this spread! Basically, everything you see contains either sticker sheets, washi tape, or crafting supplies like pretty paper and envelopes.

Not to mention she handmade this oven folder to put sticker sheets inside of:

A folder containing sticker sheets that is made to look like an oven, with dials and a handle and an oven mitt, and the middle portion is clear like glass so you can see the sheets inside.

All the sticker sheets that were inside the oven laid out in rows. They're all food themed, one is coffee themed, one is bakery themed, one is all fruits and veggies, one is doughnuts, etc.

Also this candy bag packaging? So cute!

A bright yellow package that looks like a package of gummy bears, and says

But instead of sweets inside, there were these awesome sticker sheets:

Three food themed sticker sheets, ranging from baked goods, to ice cream, to drinks like milk, lemonade, and coffee.

Aside from all these sheets, there were a ton of individual stickers, too, like these adorable dessert ones:

Four dessert themed stickers. One is tiramisu, one is a cupcake, and the other two are strawberry cake.

As I mentioned, not everything included was stickers. For example, this grape soda on the end is a magnet!

Four boba themed stickers lined up next to each other, with a grape soda magnet at the right end.

These vintage style food ones are literally blowing me away, they’re just incredible:

Six vintage style food posters. There's a hot dog, ice cream, a hamburger, popcorn, coffee, and pancakes.

Funny enough, the pancake one is the sticker that started this whole sticker trade! I had commented on her post asking where she got that specific one, and she said a store I had never heard of because it isn’t around me, so we initiated a sticker trade and she so kindly included this set of stickers that I so love!

I know what you’re thinking, is everything food themed? Behold, plants!

Five sticker sheets, all of which are floral/plant themed.

Admittedly, there are some food items amongst the floral items on one of the sheets, but I assure you there is plenty of variety.

I mean just look at this postcard!

A California postcard showing tons of touristy spots throughout the state, plus the ocean to the left and all the surrounding states and Mexico.

This was just one of a few postcards, too.

As if handmaking the oven wasn’t creative enough, she put together this little booklet for me.

A smol, handmade booklet.

It lists different places in California to check out during my next visit!

A page of the booklet that says

It is genuinely so thoughtful and super cute, too!

While this is definitely not everything she sent along, I hope you enjoyed looking at some of these highlights. I’m very grateful for her generosity and kindness!

What caught your eye? Are you a fan of the food theme as well, or is a different style more your speed? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

  1. When I hear the word stationery, I think monogrammed and nicely colored pieces of paper along with coordinating pieces for additional pages and matching envelopes and address labels. Then maybe a stamp. Or a wax seal. All this l these stickers aren’t stationery. They are sticker collecting, a hobby.

    I’m not putting you down, Athena. I’m 1) demonstrating my age and 2) pointing out a generational difference. You are more than welcome to call them stationery. And they are cool.

  4. I didn’t think of sticker as stationary at first, either, and I consider my horizons delightfully expanded!

    These are fun–and I love the booklet.

  5. I started corresponding with my first penpal when I was 12 (and I’m still corresponding with a number of pals I made in my teens –ahem — years later! It’s a great hobby. Some pals like to get stickers, so I’ve collected some to send on to them, though I don’t collect them myself. But I love to put them on my letters. So happy you got a package of stickers from your exchange pal! Enjoy!

