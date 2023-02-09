Stationery Haul Courtesy Of An Internet Pal!

An internet friend sent me an amazing package full of goodies, and I wanted to come on here and share a few of them with y’all.

We actually did a sticker trade, which was good for me because it prompted me to organize my sticker collection a bit and put things in my sticker binder and sticker book. Now, I’ve got even more great stuff for my collection!

First off, let’s talk about how adorable her packaging skills are:

I mean how aesthetic is this spread! Basically, everything you see contains either sticker sheets, washi tape, or crafting supplies like pretty paper and envelopes.

Not to mention she handmade this oven folder to put sticker sheets inside of:

Also this candy bag packaging? So cute!

But instead of sweets inside, there were these awesome sticker sheets:

Aside from all these sheets, there were a ton of individual stickers, too, like these adorable dessert ones:

As I mentioned, not everything included was stickers. For example, this grape soda on the end is a magnet!

These vintage style food ones are literally blowing me away, they’re just incredible:

Funny enough, the pancake one is the sticker that started this whole sticker trade! I had commented on her post asking where she got that specific one, and she said a store I had never heard of because it isn’t around me, so we initiated a sticker trade and she so kindly included this set of stickers that I so love!

I know what you’re thinking, is everything food themed? Behold, plants!

Admittedly, there are some food items amongst the floral items on one of the sheets, but I assure you there is plenty of variety.

I mean just look at this postcard!

This was just one of a few postcards, too.

As if handmaking the oven wasn’t creative enough, she put together this little booklet for me.

It lists different places in California to check out during my next visit!

It is genuinely so thoughtful and super cute, too!

While this is definitely not everything she sent along, I hope you enjoyed looking at some of these highlights. I’m very grateful for her generosity and kindness!

What caught your eye? Are you a fan of the food theme as well, or is a different style more your speed? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS