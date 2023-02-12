A Lazy Sunday
Posted on February 12, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
Smudge has the right idea. I am aware there is the Super Bowl today, mind you. But I suspect I’ll end up following Smudge’s example.
— JS
Posted on February 12, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
Smudge has the right idea. I am aware there is the Super Bowl today, mind you. But I suspect I’ll end up following Smudge’s example.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Me too
Good idea.
Must find a sunny spot and curl up.
This is a great day to go to Home Depot. You pretty much get the place to yourself. And it’s the only day of the year when Priuses outnumber pickup trucks in their parking lot.
Silly boy has the right idea. I am already following his lead. I hope he and the scamperbeasts and Scalzi family are having a good day
I googled “when is the super bowl” about an hour ago and was surprised that it happens today. I honestly didn’t know.
Good thing I’m retired so I don’t have to act like I care in order to maintain guy cred.
Yep. I’m ignoring it myself too. I can’t make heads or tails of American football. Soccer is more my style. Will probably continue my rewatch of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Chatting with friends
Greetings from Philly. GO 🦅 BIRDS!!
Rick K, you can keep your guy cred if you fall asleep in front of a TV with the game on. At least I hope so, since I’m pretty sure that’s gonna happen to me.
I wish I felt that free to do so.
It’s Puppy Bowl XIX !
Lots of football today. And since the Browns and/or Bengals aren’t in the Super Bowl (Ohio here), we’re rooting for the Eagles 🦅!