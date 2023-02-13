I Think I’ve Finally Figured Out Why I Write About Politics Here Rather Less Than I Used To
Posted on February 13, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 14 Comments
I mean, besides the reason I’ve already noted several times, which is that there are only so many times you can say “The political right in the United States is unambiguously all-in on bigoted authoritarianism and white supremacy and has no interest in helping any American, just in punishing some of them” before it gets tiring, both to say and to hear. That remains accurate!
And also, the other thing is that so much political messaging these days, particularly on the right, is so performative that engaging with it is also performative, and a furtherance in distributing the original performative messaging. The political right in the United States understands that, inasmuch as it currently lacks a coherent political strategy other than will to power, it must keep its followers forever afraid, and its opponents forever on the defensive — spending their energy responding rather than doing anything else. So: outrage at trans people and black people and librarians and candies and anything else that will keep the outrage cycle going on for another 24 hours.
And, you know, I… just don’t want to. I’d like to say that it’s because I don’t have time, but I have the time, as much as I ever have with regard to this site. I just don’t have the inclination. So much of it is fucking trivial, for one — the individual incidents, to clarify, not the overall intent to strip everyone but white dudes of their rights — and all of it is “I said or did something shitty, now you have to respond, so I can play my next card.” Engaging in that level of rhetorical dishonesty for anything more than the length of a tweet feels icky, and even engaging in it for that long is fast losing its appeal.
Likewise saying much about any of the “personalities” of the right, including the several congresspeople who have been making obtuse screaming their brand. Yes, I’ve seen your trick. What else do you have? The answer: Not much. And that’s fine, I suppose, if there is something else to talk about. But there is nothing else: No policy, no strategy, nothing other than whatever you are for we are against. That’s it, plus the white supremacy mentioned above. Again: How many ways are there to approach that before it just gets stale? And why would I want to write it? I’m not getting paid to.
(This is another aspect of it: There are lots of people getting paid to write about these topics, and I think the need to put fresh spins on the simple fact that US right has nothing but bigotry and rage going for it these days is one reason we’re getting some fundamentally nonsensical commentary out of otherwise sensible writers. Dear political writers in the US: I know you know better. Please do better. As for me, I’m glad I’m not getting paid to write on politics, otherwise I’d be in the same boat.)
I don’t think this means that I won’t ever write on politics again until the right in the US gets smarter and less addicted to fomenting outrage. One, that’s not going to happen: not being smart, and fomenting outrage, has worked well enough for the right, so why would they change that. Two, even if the right in the US did want to do that, it would be a multi-decade project. It does mean that when and if I write about politics, I want it not to be reactive, or if it is reactive, not in the way that those instigating the messaging want it to be. And, again, for something longer than a tweet, that takes time and effort. I don’t have it in me to be silent about politics, but more than ever I’m aware that I, no less than anyone else, am susceptible to the prodding and poking of others to run their play when it comes to messaging.
(Also: I have less interest in being snarky about politics these days, which cuts down the amount I write about it here, too. It used to be easy to be snarky about politics! But then we had an attempted coup and the right leaned really hard into actually taking away the rights of American citizens. I don’t know, I feel less inclined to make funny quips about all of that. You can think of it as a personal failure if you like.)
So: Writing less about politics here, but I hope that when I do, I actually have something useful to say, rather than banging out “I’m writing to write about the thing everyone else is writing about” response text. And if I can’t make it useful, I think it’s fine not to write it up at all. It’s not as if people will lack things to read on the outrage du jour. That is, after all, the whole point of the outrage du jour.
— JS
In addition, I try to remember that for most Republicans that their view is less government, lower taxes, a border so tight a flea can’t get through it, and more Defense will fix everything. Expecting anything else, is, IMHO, the classic colloquial definition of insanity.
Thank you SO MUCH for writing this. Perfect synthesis of, well, everything.
Yeah, I may write some stuff that isn’t fiction. But for now, as someone who has the degree in political science, plus 20-some years of activist experience, I’m just trying to distill that background into writing something approximating accurate representation of politics. Therefore, the current Kindle Vella project, which is political space opera.
It is just best to stop acknowledging or giving voice to the crazies on the far-left and the far-right. They spend too much time in their social media created echo chambers and are disconnected from reality.
Thanks for today’s piece. It’s nice when there is an articulate grown-up in the room. Lately I have been limiting my exposure to snark, performative politics, and alarmism from both the right and the left. As a result I sleep much better and I believe my blood pressure has taken a nose dive. Amazingly I am still informed about the events of the day without all the static. Plus the time I used to spend on “news” is now spent watching ‘Love, Death, and Robots”,
There’s also the problem that politics is BORING. It’s a set of dances. We all know the steps, so we can see what’s coming.
It’s monotonous.
Part of what’s going on reflects a cool new word I learned from The Dawn of Everything (which is a cool book on the evolution of human societies): schismogenesis.
It’s the situation where two communities (generally “adjacent” to each other, at least in a communication/ability to interact sense) define themselves not by what they >>are<>not<<. "We're not like those bastards across the river because we wear colorful hats, like God intended, not those heathenish dull, gray hats."
It sounds comical when described that way (and it is, to a certain extent). But it can have significant and serious knock-on effects, because it can tend to overwhelm other community organizing principles, leading the communities to be hollowed out and subject to splinter/collapse/disintegration/overthrow.
We (in the US) are going through a pretty severe bout of this right now. Which is why I only give the national polity about a 40% chance of surviving in its current form beyond about 2050. That's not to say I expect another civil war (although that's possible). I think it's more likely the nation will just splinter into a number of competing entities. Which would be a shame, IMHO.
A sincere thank you for this. Stepping out of the echo chamber helps restore a bit more clarity and a side of sanity.
Makes perfect sense. But I would like your take on how this might rage itself out in a while and what we can do to hasten the day. Also I’m not sure how afraid to be of DeSantis, so there’s that on the horizon. OMG.
Can’t blame you. It looks like a shitshow even from a comfortable ocean’s distance, can’t imagine what it’d be like living it…
For those (like me) who do sort of want to keep up with US politics without allllll the drama of trying to read the individual news articles, I can recommend “Letters From An American”. History prof does a daily newsletter, well researched and referenced, with historical context and everything.
I figured that since the Orange Abomination was out of office that politics seemed somewhat less urgent. Things ain’t great but at least every day doesn’t feel like an existential crisis.
As a public figure who is not directly involved in politics, you have every right to make this calculation, which makes imminent sense. As somebody whose writing often involves political satire, I make a different calculation: the junk rhetoric of the political right must be resisted with whatever tools we have at hand.
What happens if it is not? Decades of the right telling its followers that the reason their lives are worse than they used to be is * IMMIGRANTS TAKING YOUR JOBS * (as opposed to, say, right wing politicians cutting social programs to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy), largely with the silent complicity of major voices on the left, have brought us to where we are today. If the left had forcefully opposed this narrative from the beginning, we would be in a different, arguably better place today.
To be sure, voices on the left are fighting a rearguard action these days. But using rhetorical persuasion (including satire) to slowly peal away support for the far right from the near right might help the US return to living the ideals it proclaims to believe in.
I’ve been a motorcycle enthusiast for my entire adult life and I was sharing a story with a friend recently about my favorite bike, a 1967 BMW R27 single cylinder with Earles fork front suspension.
I’t wasn’t my favorite because it was fast (it was anything but) or easy to handle (but with the Earles is wasn’t bad) or because it was easy to start (it was very temperamental in these regards) but because it was so damned cool looking.
Even hardcore Harley guys loved the bike but it wasn’t until the election of TFG that I realized those guys were closet Nazis then and he’s since let them out.
@Andrew Shermer & @Sue McCormack:
Please stop perpetuating the notion that the left has some sort of equivalent to the mess on the right – and certainly not the “far right.” You’re only making it worse and making yourselves appear to be out of touch with reality.